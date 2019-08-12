Ah, the primaries … when lumbering socialist dolts like Bill de Blasio finally leave Manhattan and try to act natural at the Iowa County Fair. Of course, de Blasio is drawing crowds in the teens in Iowa, but what about up-and-comers like Kamala Harris, who’s now a solid second-tier contender along with Pete Buttigieg?

Harris visited a nursing home where she was asked the same question she’d been asked and will continue to be asked: Who’s going to pay for her health care plan (which might or might not do away with private insurance — we’re not sure if she’s flipped or flopped on that this week)?

Nursing home resident slams Kamala Harris' health care plan: Woman: "you are advocating health care for everyone … who's going to pay for it?" Harris: "Well, we're going to pay for it" W: "No we're not. Leave our health care system alone. We don't want you to mess with it" pic.twitter.com/3PphwW3svR — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 12, 2019

“We don’t want you to mess with it.” Of course, these were people raised to believe the government was going to take care of them in their old age through Social Security, so they know the government’s track record with the elderly.

She just promised an old lady something that she knows she cannot do. She is going to change the healthcare plan and kick people like her off of their private healthcare coverage. Kamala Harris is a monstrous person. — Drummer87 (@Drummer873) August 12, 2019

Witnessing @SenKamalaHarris misleading a Sr. Citizen: Abhorrent and just icky. — didi🦋hopes💫 (@DidiHopes) August 12, 2019

Intelligence is knowing what to do when you don't know what to do. @KamalaHarris is offering a plan where she doesn't know how to respond now that she's told us we will pay for her massive Medicare-for-All. She is deep into something w/ no way out. — James Schneider (@onlyperipatetic) August 12, 2019

We wonder how many of these nursing home residents watched the debates and saw Harris raise her hand with all the rest promising to provide free health care to illegal immigrants?

It really seemed at the beginning of the year that Harris was the media’s “chosen one,” but that didn’t last.

So say the people likely to be victims of government euthanasia programs under titles such as palliative care and assisted suicide. Yeah they will pay for it with the money they make from killing the elderly for a little while. — The Tinfoil Tricorn 🇺🇸 (@TinfoilTricorn) August 12, 2019

Kamala "guilty until proven innocent" Harris getting a dose of reality from someone who would be directly impacted by her bogus plan is precisely what I needed to keep me going today. — MJM (@MillennialOther) August 12, 2019

The Russian bots have infiltrated the nursing homes with their misinformation campaigns!

I don't want to overstate this, but the video of Kamala Harris getting owned at the nursing home is the greatest thing that has ever happened or will ever happen. "Leave our healthcare system alone. We don't want you to mess with it." pic.twitter.com/8HiURzHhy1 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 12, 2019

