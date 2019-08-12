2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson had a modest proposal to stop mass shootings; as president, she’d simply ban the sale and manufacture of the ammunition that assault weapons use. Reasoning that you could never get all of the assault weapons off the streets, her approach is to just dry up the supply of bullets so assault weapon owners have nothing to shoot.

Elizabeth Warren’s plan is a little more old-school than that and not quite as ambitious, but it certainly fits in with the Democrats’ trend toward socialism. Warren, you see, would just add a sin tax to gun manufacturers, forcing the price of firearms to go up and therefore reduce gun violence. Plus, she’d use that tax money to fund gun violence prevention efforts.

