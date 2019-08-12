2020 Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson had a modest proposal to stop mass shootings; as president, she’d simply ban the sale and manufacture of the ammunition that assault weapons use. Reasoning that you could never get all of the assault weapons off the streets, her approach is to just dry up the supply of bullets so assault weapon owners have nothing to shoot.

Elizabeth Warren’s plan is a little more old-school than that and not quite as ambitious, but it certainly fits in with the Democrats’ trend toward socialism. Warren, you see, would just add a sin tax to gun manufacturers, forcing the price of firearms to go up and therefore reduce gun violence. Plus, she’d use that tax money to fund gun violence prevention efforts.

Increasing taxes on gun manufacturers will reduce gun and ammunition sales and bring in new federal revenue that we can use for both gun violence prevention and enforcement of existing gun laws. Together, we can hold gun manufacturers accountable.https://t.co/BsL6FMkgh0 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 10, 2019

Dumbass, if it reduces sales, it reduces revenues. Go back to high school and learn basic supply and demand. — Mouth of Matuszak (@pavelgregory) August 12, 2019

Your answer to EVERYTHING is "increase taxes." That's why we don't like you. #TaxationIsTheft — AndLibertyForAll (@ImaConservativ1) August 11, 2019

Always trying to hurt the little people … — Amy 0311 Mom (@Amyloukingery) August 12, 2019

This is a tax on the poor and middle class https://t.co/OIwps5LYdS — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 12, 2019

Making guns more expensive for low income Americans to own the low income Americans. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) August 12, 2019

Yeah, let's make sure dangerous poors don't have access to defend themselves! Maintain constitutional rights for the wealthy only! Next up: poll taxes to ensure the filthy poors can't vote! — Matt Harris (@_MattHarris_) August 12, 2019

In other words, raise the price of guns so poor people can’t buy one. #dontbeausefulidiot — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Franklin 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@LeslieLKing_JR) August 12, 2019

Do you even think these things through before you say them?

1. Taxing gun manufacturers for the actions of bad people is immoral

2. Guns are used for self defense way more than they are in crimes

3. By making guns and ammo more expensive you leave the poorest among us defenseless — Tyler Pelton (@eastcodiesel) August 12, 2019

Absolutely wrong. Increasing taxes on manufacturers will only raise the price of those items, further discriminating against the poor in this country. You are essentially telling millions of Americans that they are too poor to protect themselves, their family, and property. — Corey (@Hbitual_Disblvr) August 12, 2019

Taxation as a weapon of tyranny… Sounds eerily familiar. — Kevin Holamon (@kholamon) August 12, 2019

Shut up you authoritarian jackal. Your gun control proposal is nothing more than a money grab that won’t prevent a single death. Placing a 30% excise tax on guns and a 50% tax on ammo hurts poor people who have every right to defend themselves. Fck you you elitist scumbag. #2A — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) August 11, 2019

And not coincidentally, make it harder on the poor and minorities. All gun control is inherently racist. — DPeck (@multigun1) August 11, 2019

So a new financial burden goes to legal non criminal gun owners…great idea 🤦‍♀️🙄 — gillian (@gillianbdoll) August 12, 2019

Spending a couple bucks more on ammo will certainly deter that dude who took the time to write an entire manifesto on how he is superior to everyone else. This wouldn't even help 1/1024th of a percent to deter gun violence. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 12, 2019

Accountable for what? Legally producing a legal product that millions of consumers legally purchase for legal purposes, as is their right? Also, you're bad at math. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) August 12, 2019

How about taxes on all rights!

-tax to vote

-tax to go to church

-tax to contact politicians

-tax to protest the gov

-tax to not self incriminate

-tax to get a fair trial

-tax to not be searched

Great idea! We could send poor ppl to jail w/o trial b/c can't pay trial tax! — Jay McDaniel #BanGunFreeZones (@JJayMcDaniel) August 11, 2019

Why not tax the press? Charge $20,000 to write your senator? Pay a tax to attend a mosque or church? Maybe for $200 you can skip unwarranted searches of your property? Plead the 5th? That'll be $500 $1000 to have a speedy trial and not rot in jail. $2000 per witness. — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) August 12, 2019

You want to harass law-abiding citizens because of the actions of criminals. Will you tax crime victims next? — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 12, 2019

Translation: Together we can screw the gun owners and line the govt's pockets for unrelated socialist giveaways. — Psychic Toaster (@PsychicToaster1) August 11, 2019

So, taxing something produces less of it? Does that work with income too? If we tax high income workers, will there be less of them? If not, how are the economics different? This seems important. — Mother B (@mabennett1982) August 12, 2019

Yet you advocate raising taxes on our income. Is our labor abhorrent and needs to be reduced as well? — Mr. 'Murica (@MrBeardedTruth) August 12, 2019

Interesting. E Warren admits increasing taxes on businesses reduces sales… Which, reduces business revenue. From there, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to deduce that reduced business revenue leads to decreased employment. Soooo, there’s that. — Imma Smirknpounce 🇺🇸 (@ImmaPatriette) August 12, 2019

When sales reduce because of enormous costs sales will tank. Oops, there goes your higher Federal revenues. It will also put illegal gun smuggling on steroids. Seems you don't remember the effects of prohibition. You pander to the Left but you don't seem to think. — Rev. Wayne O. OASM (@RevWayneOASM) August 11, 2019

How about we tax abortions to pay for more early childhood education? — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) August 12, 2019

Do you have any tax proposals that are Constitutional? Did you skip Con Law in law school? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) August 11, 2019

