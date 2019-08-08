As Twitchy reported the other day, former FBI agent Peter Strzok this week filed a lawsuit against the FBI, seeking reinstatement and back pay after he was fired for political bias, and now former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is filing suit against the Department of Justice, alleging that his firing was “politically motivated.”

So, Andy McCabe is now suing DOJ for "politically motivated" firing. This after the IG found he'd made "unauthorized" disclosures and "lacked candor" when he was questioned about it. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) August 8, 2019

Things seem to be heating up. — Long duck "Da Nang Dick" Dong (@chop_jim) August 8, 2019

Strzok and McCabe are doing this as a defense. If they are implicated in any crimes they can say it was politically motivated. It's as clear as day! — Chris Poole (@DCSwampRats) August 8, 2019

Sounds like he and Strzok are trying to normalize lying and leaking classified info. They both need to be indicted NOW. — Rick Verwoerd (@Glowysoe) August 8, 2019

In other words he lied his butt off — John Ben Cawley (@JohnBenCawley1) August 8, 2019

They are beyond reproach and if someone does not get indicted soon for what they have done to Trump, they will continue the theatrics. — PWAG (@pwagfly) August 8, 2019

That's the trouble with not prosecuting these people! They think they were not wrong with what they did – and the FBI certainly helped that along by not charging them and letting them walk! Sad! — Free Country (@HineDennis) August 8, 2019

Can you blame him? The pathetic quisling DOJ didn’t charge him like they should have. No wonder he thinks he can slap them around. — Anti-Despotic Universalist (@antifashcrusade) August 8, 2019

What is Barr doing? Strzok and McCabe should have already been indicted. — Catherine (@Catheri71000729) August 8, 2019

This guy has nerves.. should be in a jail … — Rich Gupta (@richgupta) August 8, 2019

Will Andy McCabe and Peter Strzok be the first to go to prison? — Thumper (@ThumperUSA) August 8, 2019

Clear sign he was banking on that pension. — Don C. Williams, Jr. (@blackdontrump) August 8, 2019

What ever happened to all of the money that both of these guys received from their #gofundme pages? — Johnny-_utah (@bears_blackhawk) August 8, 2019

Life long entitled government employees. — David Teske (@david_teske) August 8, 2019

Perhaps it’s time to prosecute these malfeasants! See who has a better case. #McCabe #Strozk — Defund NPR PBS & NEA (@Jarjarbug) August 8, 2019

The only reason why they are suing is because they know what's coming and they are trying to get ahead of it. Nothing is going to stop it, nothing! — Keith Henderson (@keithHenderson1) August 8, 2019

Will James Comey be next?

Related: