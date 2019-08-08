As Twitchy reported the other day, former FBI agent Peter Strzok this week filed a lawsuit against the FBI, seeking reinstatement and back pay after he was fired for political bias, and now former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is filing suit against the Department of Justice, alleging that his firing was “politically motivated.”

