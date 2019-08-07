Former FBI agent Peter Strzok this week filed a lawsuit against the FBI, seeking reinstatement and back pay:

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who wrote derogatory text messages about Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run, sues the FBI and the Justice Department. Strzok alleges the bureau caved to "unrelenting pressure" from the president when it fired him. https://t.co/w9LfIYnDe5 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 6, 2019

Strzok claims in his lawsuit that his text messages with Lisa Page were "intended to be private." He sent the texts on an FBI-issued device, making them public records. https://t.co/wLpwsBhJqP — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 6, 2019

A judge has been assigned:

JUST IN: Peter Strzok's lawsuit goes to … Amy Berman Jackson, judge in the Manafort and Roger Stone cases. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 7, 2019

Ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok's lawsuit seeking reinstatement, back pay is assigned to US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in DC https://t.co/XPYf9DSlF4 from @cryanbarber pic.twitter.com/xIAScdaAT1 — Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) August 7, 2019

So basically Strzok, who was fired for political bias, is suing the FBI for firing him over his political bias? GOP Reps. Mark Meadows and Jody Hice are unimpressed by Strzok’s lawsuit:

Right. Peter Strzok, the investigator we’ve all seen in writing declaring he would “stop” Trump from becoming President (among other disturbing messages), wants to receive backpay from taxpayers. Give me a break. https://t.co/uVrznWQ4Is — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 7, 2019