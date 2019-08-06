The mass shooting in Dayton isn’t getting nearly the attention that the mass shooting in El Paso is, and if you ask the brave firefighters in the media, it’s because the El Paso shooter left a manifesto so we know his act was politically motivated; the Dayton guy? It could have been anything.

We are learning more about him, and his former girlfriend has stepped forward to speak with the Associated Press. She described the shooting suspect as often joking about “dark thoughts,” and on their first date, he set the mood by putting on video of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

JUST IN: An ex-girlfriend of the Dayton mass shooter says that he showed her videos of the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting on their first date.

Apparently, that wasn’t the end of their relationship. She told the AP he told her that he had bipolar disorder, and she wasn’t frightened of his darker musings because she thought it was a symptom of his mental illness.

