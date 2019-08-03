As Twitchy has reported, as far as we know officially at the moment, multiple people were killed when a male gunman, who is now in custody, opened fire inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas Saturday.

Of course, the hot takes are coming in on schedule. We cover blue-check Adam Best every once in a while; he’s verified by Twitter, but his bio just says he’s an activist and filmmaker, but entering Adam C. Best over at the Internet Movie Database pulls up absolutely zero results, so who knows.

Before the casualties were even counted, Best essentially blamed Texas for bringing yet another mass shooting upon itself.

So a mass shooting is “not surprising” because of … the NRA. That’s new.

Cam Edwards, editor of Twitchy sister site Bearing Arms, noted that California, which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country, has had its fair share of mass shootings as well.

Here’s some good advice until we know more:

