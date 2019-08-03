As Twitchy has reported, as far as we know officially at the moment, multiple people were killed when a male gunman, who is now in custody, opened fire inside a Walmart in El Paso, Texas Saturday.

Of course, the hot takes are coming in on schedule. We cover blue-check Adam Best every once in a while; he’s verified by Twitter, but his bio just says he’s an activist and filmmaker, but entering Adam C. Best over at the Internet Movie Database pulls up absolutely zero results, so who knows.

Before the casualties were even counted, Best essentially blamed Texas for bringing yet another mass shooting upon itself.

Another Texas mass shooting. Sutherland Springs, Sante Fe, now El Paso Walmart. It's a god damn tragedy people can’t pray, learn or shop without getting shot. Not surprising in a state where Gov. Abbott begs people to buy guns and the GOP is more beholden to the NRA than voters. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 3, 2019

So a mass shooting is “not surprising” because of … the NRA. That’s new.

Cam Edwards, editor of Twitchy sister site Bearing Arms, noted that California, which has some of the toughest gun control laws in the country, has had its fair share of mass shootings as well.

Gilroy, San Bernadino, Isla Vista… you could say the same thing about the state with the "best" gun control laws in the nation. Or we could say nothing about either & try to put politics aside for even a few hours to try and come together in support of the people of El Paso. https://t.co/7asvG5dQBC — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) August 3, 2019

Yes. That's it. NRA. Deplorables. Trump. Orange man bad. Republicans racists. So. Very. Tiring. — MonarchPass (@PassMonarch) August 3, 2019

If people had those "God Damn evil guns" we wouldn't be having this conversation now. We'd be talking about all those citizens stopping a shooting!!!! — Fbprisoner (@fbprisoner) August 3, 2019

Apparently he doesn't know that the NRA is made up of law abiding American citizens. — Tim (@Tim71147989) August 3, 2019

And automatically the blame goes to the inanimate object as opposed to the evil people who committed the heinous act or the poor people suffering because of that evil or mentally ill person. — jcope (@jtcope4) August 3, 2019

Exactly. Knee jerk blame the NRA and GOP. Political points rises above all else unfortunately for too many. — Gianni baseball 🌴 (@pantangeli) August 3, 2019

It's not a gun problem. It's a gun-violence problem. But, if you're obsessed, you can spend your time pushing for reactions that don't help. — Eric Maher (@eric90230) August 3, 2019

Trump broke Adam back in 2016. He is not an astute observer of the issues at hand. — Gerry Navarro ☦️ (@_GarbagePaleKid) August 3, 2019

Here’s some good advice until we know more:

This is Glen Oakley. He was in the @FootLocker when the El Paso shooting happened. When he ran to leave, he saw kids in the mall without their parents, scared and alone. So he picked up as many as he could and carried them to safety. Focus on the heroes.#ElPasoShooting pic.twitter.com/1NofPvegjL — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 3, 2019

This man is an American hero. During the mass shooting in El Paso, he acted to save as many children as possible and used his legally owned weapon to help. This man represents everything that’s great about this country. pic.twitter.com/69ovEw3uhN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 3, 2019

Take some time to honor this man. Army Specialist Glendon Oakley who saved many kids at The El Paso Walmart shooting. pic.twitter.com/wXuFV3Cmn4 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 3, 2019

