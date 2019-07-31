Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who has had perhaps the least impressive showing of a terrible batch of candidates Wednesday night, has already made it clear that she’s never lost an election, but not only that — she confounded quite a few people by claiming that she’s already beaten Donald Trump.

And she did it by taking a bus tour?

Gillibrand says "I know exactly how I'd beat Donald Trump. I already did it." 🤷‍♀️ #DemDebate — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 1, 2019

BREAKING: Gillibrand Has Already Beaten Trump — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) August 1, 2019

Gillibrand just said she has already beaten Donald Trump by taking a bus tour! #DemDebate — Patriot Nunes (@luckylucci17) August 1, 2019

Apparently, Gillibrand has already beaten Trump. Pack it up, it’s over #DemDebate — MONTRÉAL TAYLOR (@MONTREAL_TAYLOR) August 1, 2019

“I’ve already beaten Donald Trump. I took a bus tour.”

–@SenGillibrand Oh. — Patrick (@PMC713) August 1, 2019

Gillibrand has already beaten Trump guys. She took a bus tour. #DemDebate — Alex Ford (@A_Ford26) August 1, 2019

I've already beaten Trump. i took a bus tour – Gillibrand — Jon Ward (@jonward11) August 1, 2019

Kirsten Gillibrand has ALSO already beaten Trump? When did this happen?! pic.twitter.com/QGmdDEVvwh — dunder mifflin, this is diane (@dianelyssa) August 1, 2019

Ha ha!. Gillibrand just said that she has beaten Trump before by taking a "bus tour". You can't make this stuff up. 😂😂😂 #DemDebate — Bulky (@bulky68) August 1, 2019

I'm confused. Gillibrand has "already" beaten Trump. — Jonathan Cristol (@jonathancristol) August 1, 2019

You have not beaten Trump, @SenGillibrand. — GucciEskobar (@GucciEskobar) August 1, 2019

Who among us hasn't already beaten Trump with a bus tour — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 1, 2019

😂🤣@SenGillibrand “Ive already beaten Trump. I took a bus tour” You can’t make this shit up!😂🏆#DemocraticDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/iRR8PKfCwM — 𝔹𝕒𝕤𝕖𝕕 𝕄𝔸𝔾𝔸™️ (@RealBasedMAGA) August 1, 2019

Apparently Gillibrand thinks she's already beaten Trump. But the polling shows she's having trouble even beating de Blasio. #DemDebate2 #DemDebate — Kevin JN (@Jetsfan1989) August 1, 2019

