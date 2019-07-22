You probably don’t remember it, but “Avengers” actress and inaugural Women’s March speaker Scarlett Johansson got into some trouble after she was named “global brand ambassador” for SodaStream. You see, SodaStream is an Israeli company, and she resigned as humanitarian ambassador for Oxfam over the “controversy.” We’re not sure how Linda Sarsour ever invited her onstage.

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ilhan Omar told a reporter last week that she was planning a trip to Israel and Palestine to learn more about occupation, but as Katie Pavlich noted, it was unclear whether Israel would even let her in, considering her terror affiliations and support of the BDS movement. But now it looks like fellow BDS supporter Rashida Tlaib, who calls herself a Palestinian American, might tag along too.

They don’t seem to be doing a very good job boycotting Israel; especially Tlaib, whose website was discovered to have been constructed using Wix … an Israeli company.

Those Israelis, hypnotizing the world one website at a time.

Would she be petty enough to change website providers if she saw this tweet? Almost certainly.

