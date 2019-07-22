You probably don’t remember it, but “Avengers” actress and inaugural Women’s March speaker Scarlett Johansson got into some trouble after she was named “global brand ambassador” for SodaStream. You see, SodaStream is an Israeli company, and she resigned as humanitarian ambassador for Oxfam over the “controversy.” We’re not sure how Linda Sarsour ever invited her onstage.

As Twitchy reported, Rep. Ilhan Omar told a reporter last week that she was planning a trip to Israel and Palestine to learn more about occupation, but as Katie Pavlich noted, it was unclear whether Israel would even let her in, considering her terror affiliations and support of the BDS movement. But now it looks like fellow BDS supporter Rashida Tlaib, who calls herself a Palestinian American, might tag along too.

Israel will allow Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib to enter the country on an upcoming trip, regardless of their support for the BDS movement, the Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. said in a statement.https://t.co/nWwRuhji04 — Axios (@axios) July 21, 2019

They don’t seem to be doing a very good job boycotting Israel; especially Tlaib, whose website was discovered to have been constructed using Wix … an Israeli company.

The awkward moment when the anti Zionist @IlhanMN notices that her website is built with Israeli Technology @Wix. #bdsfail pic.twitter.com/uaD8ub6Pgx — Joshua Maraney (@Joshmar18) July 22, 2019

It looks as though @IlhanMN can't even boycott us properly. h/t Agent @Joshmar18 pic.twitter.com/TS9UU4agWk — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) July 22, 2019

We already knew about @RashidaTlaib thanks to Agent @israel_advocacy. That's just us hypnotizin' the world! pic.twitter.com/KSYYMlJxJr — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) July 22, 2019

Those Israelis, hypnotizing the world one website at a time.

See, you guys are everywhere since you've hypnotized us all! 😉😎 — Rick Collins (@flyhombre) July 22, 2019

It’s impossible to boycott us . We are everywhere . — eli (@elialjanati) July 22, 2019

Would she be petty enough to change website providers if she saw this tweet? Almost certainly.

