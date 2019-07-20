And now we’re happy to bring you the most self-unaware tweet of the day, courtesy of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

Racists and white nationalists have no place in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Go home, @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/YJjumL6o7Z — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 20, 2019

President Trump is scheduled to attend an event commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the western hemisphere (which we’d venture a guess was exclusively white and male), but several Democrats have signed a statement saying they’ll boycott the event if Trump appears.

You know who will certainly be there, though? Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam, unless he also refuses to share a state with a racist like Trump.

Alright… who’s going to tell him? — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) July 20, 2019

So, should @RalphNortham not show up either, you hypocritical ingrate? — Shrinque (@ScottWallaceMD) July 20, 2019

You support a governor who wore black face while Donald Trump was being awarded along with Muhammad Ali and Rosa Parks. Makes sense. 🙄 — Georgette O (@Orwell_2012) July 20, 2019

Hope you didn't had any shoe polish on your fingers when you fired this one, McAulliffe. — Dateline👏🏻Dem Primaries👏🏻 (@KAVANationalism) July 20, 2019

Oh, “go home.” Weird… I was a 2-term elected party official in VA, and never saw Nazis and white nationalists. It’s almost as if they literally just fell out of the sky just when y’all needed them. Strange coincidence. — Christopher Stearns (@chris_stearns) July 20, 2019

That's great!!! 👍 You win tweet of the day!!! 🎉🎊🏆🎉🎊 — Jonathan M (@JonathanMcFar11) July 20, 2019

"No offense, Governor Northam." — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) July 20, 2019

Well you'd better do something about Gov. Cooman then — Julia (@TurtledoveJB) July 20, 2019

it's ok folks, by "no place" he means a clear and solid footing in nearly every level of state elected democratic officials — Gianbattista (@gbtiepolo1) July 20, 2019

You might want to address that with the Governor of Virginia Sir. Don’t be a hypocrite. — Melissa (@MelBear26) July 20, 2019

And this guy:

You deserve this ratio. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) July 20, 2019

Good lord you deserved every bit of the ratio. — Brandon (@BS_355) July 20, 2019

Northam doesn’t seem to mind Trump being there, seeing as he invited him:https://twitter.com/Mickpundit/status/1152707408340410369

McAuliffe moonwalking right by the fact the guy he endorsed is still sitting in the Governor's mansion. — BT (@back_ttys) July 20, 2019

Unreal.

