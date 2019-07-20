And now we’re happy to bring you the most self-unaware tweet of the day, courtesy of former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

President Trump is scheduled to attend an event commemorating the 400th anniversary of the first representative assembly in the western hemisphere (which we’d venture a guess was exclusively white and male), but several Democrats have signed a statement saying they’ll boycott the event if Trump appears.

You know who will certainly be there, though? Gov. Ralph “Coonman” Northam, unless he also refuses to share a state with a racist like Trump.

Northam doesn’t seem to mind Trump being there, seeing as he invited him:https://twitter.com/Mickpundit/status/1152707408340410369

