You might not remember the name Bree Newsome, but that’s OK, because we do. She’s the woman who in 2015 scaled the flagpole on the South Carolina Capitol grounds and pulled down the Confederate flag that had been flying there.

She decisively dismissed the idea that the whole thing, which was recorded by an accomplice, was a publicity stunt, even thought it secured her interviews with CNN and CBS News, and TIME even published a piece calling her flagpole climb “an act of public art.”

She’s continued with her activism, but we hadn’t really seen a tweet of hers take off until yesterday when she posited the theory that since the 1950s, the word “Communist” was just coded language for the N-word. Perhaps she was reacting to Sen. Lindsey Graham, who referred to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad as “a bunch of communists.”

OK, for those of you who just don’t get it, chew on this for a while:

The long history dating all the way back to the Obama administration, which wanted to socialize health care? We’re convinced.

