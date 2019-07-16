We’re not sure what Rep. Al Green has done for his district lately, but ever since President Trump was inaugurated, he’s seemed to have made a full-time gig out of filing articles of impeachment against him.
In Sept. 2017, he wanted Trump impeached for wishing that NFL owners — sorry, governors — would fire players who took a knee during the anthem. That November, he wanted Trump impeached for retweeting “anti-Muslim” videos from Britain First. This April he discussed how a vote on impeachment was “inevitable” considering the findings of the Mueller report.
So brace yourselves, because on Tuesday night, Green plans on introducing articles of impeachment against Trump.
BREAKING: @RepAlGreen tells me he will file articles of impeachment TONIGHT, forcing a vote on the matter in days
“To tolerate bigotry — racism in this case — is to perpetuate it. We should not perpetuate this kind of behavior coming from the president”
Story TK…
— Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 16, 2019
Nor should we humor delusional members of Congress.
— Nancy E Hoffman (@NancyEHoffman2) July 16, 2019
God bless his liberal heart!!
I vote for him as the @GOP MVP!!
— Captain Obvious (@CaptObvious63) July 16, 2019
This sounds good because it will fail and we can move on 🇺🇸
— John Linton (@JohnRLinton) July 16, 2019
Awesome news! Dems will go down in flames. Please impeach and guarantee a Trump2020 win!
— Mike (@realekim2) July 16, 2019
Can’t wait to see what he says is the impeachable offense, he hurt someone feeling is what I’m betting on.
— Daniel Vertuno ✝️ (@DanielVertuno) July 16, 2019
Rep Al Green presides over one of the most unsafe cities in the US. Maybe he should focus on that instead of Impeaching @realDonaldTrump
— Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) July 16, 2019
Good. Double down on the crazy. It's only helping Trump. Carry on.
— Lexi Jones (@penngirl72) July 16, 2019
I thought Mr. Green already did this pic.twitter.com/BsUj6RPCzf
— รקєςเคl ς๏ยภςเl ﻮєггเ ๓คภ๔єгเภк (@GerriManderink) July 16, 2019
Didn’t he try in January of 2017 and everyday after?
— Jason Roberts (@jdr7648) July 16, 2019
😂😂😂. How many times with this make that @RepAlGreen has done this?? I know of at least 2 other times. 🙄
— Time2WakeUp (@Sheeple15) July 16, 2019
You mean again? For like what the fourth time?
— Nickarama (@Nickarama1) July 16, 2019
Is this Greens fourth time? Impeach because Trumps words hurt the Squads feelings. What a joke the Dems have become
— carole (@dagnon_carole) July 16, 2019
He doesn’t know how to do anything else.
— orph3us0130 (@orph3us0130) July 16, 2019
It’s getting pretty stale.
Surely this time it's going to work.
— 👾 (@RoSpBooPea) July 16, 2019
Just what we need more wasted time.
— Do Something About It (@noone10000101) July 16, 2019
Do it. pic.twitter.com/rt4veK0szu
— Robert Schultz (@tugboatdaddy) July 16, 2019
Do it!!#MAGA
— Bird Nerd 🦆🇺🇸🦆🇺🇸 (@rescuemomoffive) July 16, 2019
Please! This is gonna be the most epic backfire ever.
— Mike Gilmore (@thegilmo) July 16, 2019
A “racist comment” with no mention of race is an impeachable offense?
— Craig Howard (@crahow555) July 16, 2019
He thought the president saying “son of a bitch” was an impeachable offense.
" He hurt my feelings" doesn't fall under the grounds for impeachment.
— Craven Morehead. (@Henry19471358) July 16, 2019
* * *
Update:
You go, Congressman Green — don’t ever let them stop you from pursuing that dream:
JUST IN: Democratic lawmaker introduces articles of impeachment against President Trump https://t.co/G9KrrBrX2B pic.twitter.com/eMQ04wSzNt
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 16, 2019
