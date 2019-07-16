We’re not sure what Rep. Al Green has done for his district lately, but ever since President Trump was inaugurated, he’s seemed to have made a full-time gig out of filing articles of impeachment against him.

In Sept. 2017, he wanted Trump impeached for wishing that NFL owners — sorry, governors — would fire players who took a knee during the anthem. That November, he wanted Trump impeached for retweeting “anti-Muslim” videos from Britain First. This April he discussed how a vote on impeachment was “inevitable” considering the findings of the Mueller report.

So brace yourselves, because on Tuesday night, Green plans on introducing articles of impeachment against Trump.

BREAKING: @RepAlGreen tells me he will file articles of impeachment TONIGHT, forcing a vote on the matter in days “To tolerate bigotry — racism in this case — is to perpetuate it. We should not perpetuate this kind of behavior coming from the president” Story TK… — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) July 16, 2019

Nor should we humor delusional members of Congress. — Nancy E Hoffman (@NancyEHoffman2) July 16, 2019

God bless his liberal heart!! I vote for him as the @GOP MVP!! — Captain Obvious (@CaptObvious63) July 16, 2019

This sounds good because it will fail and we can move on 🇺🇸 — John Linton (@JohnRLinton) July 16, 2019

Awesome news! Dems will go down in flames. Please impeach and guarantee a Trump2020 win! — Mike (@realekim2) July 16, 2019

Can’t wait to see what he says is the impeachable offense, he hurt someone feeling is what I’m betting on. — Daniel Vertuno ✝️ (@DanielVertuno) July 16, 2019

Rep Al Green presides over one of the most unsafe cities in the US. Maybe he should focus on that instead of Impeaching @realDonaldTrump — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) July 16, 2019

Good. Double down on the crazy. It's only helping Trump. Carry on. — Lexi Jones (@penngirl72) July 16, 2019

I thought Mr. Green already did this pic.twitter.com/BsUj6RPCzf — รקєςเคl ς๏ยภςเl ﻮєггเ ๓คภ๔єгเภк (@GerriManderink) July 16, 2019

Didn’t he try in January of 2017 and everyday after? — Jason Roberts (@jdr7648) July 16, 2019

😂😂😂. How many times with this make that @RepAlGreen has done this?? I know of at least 2 other times. 🙄 — Time2WakeUp (@Sheeple15) July 16, 2019

You mean again? For like what the fourth time? — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) July 16, 2019

Is this Greens fourth time? Impeach because Trumps words hurt the Squads feelings. What a joke the Dems have become — carole (@dagnon_carole) July 16, 2019

He doesn’t know how to do anything else. — orph3us0130 (@orph3us0130) July 16, 2019

It’s getting pretty stale.

Surely this time it's going to work. — 👾 (@RoSpBooPea) July 16, 2019

Just what we need more wasted time. — Do Something About It (@noone10000101) July 16, 2019

Please! This is gonna be the most epic backfire ever. — Mike Gilmore (@thegilmo) July 16, 2019

A “racist comment” with no mention of race is an impeachable offense? — Craig Howard (@crahow555) July 16, 2019

He thought the president saying “son of a bitch” was an impeachable offense.

" He hurt my feelings" doesn't fall under the grounds for impeachment. — Craven Morehead. (@Henry19471358) July 16, 2019

* * *

Update:

You go, Congressman Green — don’t ever let them stop you from pursuing that dream:

JUST IN: Democratic lawmaker introduces articles of impeachment against President Trump https://t.co/G9KrrBrX2B pic.twitter.com/eMQ04wSzNt — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 16, 2019

