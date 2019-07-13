As you might have read, this week’s #SocialMediaSummit at the White House almost turned into a brawl as a very touchy “real journalist” with laminated press credentials and all taunted President Trump’s invited guests as being “prone to demonic possession” and not even having copy editors to proof their stories.

One of Trump’s guests, Tim Pool, offered up some photos of placards used at the event defining such terms as “shadow banning,” “doxing,” and “deplatforming” — topics of concern to a lot of conservatives on social media.

In other words, no one can figure out what’s going on at Twitter despite its rollout of new, simplified rules, and Gov. Greg Abbott would like to have a word with the company about why a video he shared of a Blue Angels flyover showed up as “sensitive content” to many of his followers.

In fact, just as we embedded his tweet below, the “We can’t show you everything!” warning popped up for us too. How about you?

I’ve always loved watching the Blue Angels. They inspire the precision and power that makes the U.S. military the mightiest in the history of the world. https://t.co/bpFwX5HwK0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2019

My Twitter feed does not show your tweet. It says “sensitive content.” — William Marple (@SaddlebredBoy) July 13, 2019

How is this “sensitive material” ? I had to change my Twitter setting to view. — Katy Turkal 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KatyTurkal) July 13, 2019

Why does it say sensitive content…? — Crockett (@Sonny_Crockett9) July 13, 2019

@GregAbbott_TX Why would @Twitter consider this video of the Blue Angels “sensitive content”? — Christine Riojas (@CMRiojas) July 13, 2019

How is this sensitive? I loved watching these air shows when I was younger. Spectacular! — ❌intergalactic❌ (@spacecitymama) July 13, 2019

Governor Abbot, your tweet is being partially censored by twitter. At the bottom, assumed video, says I chose not to view. NOT. — Howard Bristow (@howard_bristow) July 13, 2019

@Twitter why do you keep rating Governor Abbot’s tweets as sensitive content? — Henry Carmichael (@ACSPking94) July 13, 2019

He’s the Governor! Why is his info being censored? — Texas Freedom Fighter (@SOFGunfighter) July 13, 2019

@GregAbbott_TX – you appear to be heavily censored by @Twitter … I can’t see many of your tweets (including this one) because they claim sensitive subject matter. @realDonaldTrump and @tedcruz might be interested. — A. McSorley (@AM_McSorley) July 13, 2019

UNACCEPTABLE to label this Sensitive or censor this in any way. — DLNesara🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@DLHay) July 13, 2019

What is up with this tweet may include sensitive content? I will not change my settings so I don’t know what Greg Abbott is talking about, this is BS ‼️ — Jeannie Pelz (@PelzJeannie) July 13, 2019

I changed my settings and it was about the Blue Angels flying over.

What is wrong with Twitter? — Katy Turkal 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KatyTurkal) July 13, 2019

Abbott would like to know. We’d all like to know.

Multiple reports say Twitter categorized my Blue Angels post as sensitive. Just another way Twitter is erecting challenges for conservatives and for American institutions. My office is calling Twitter officials for a meeting. Greater regulation of Twitter is on the table. https://t.co/ElY8lpnES9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2019

Thank you. When a post praising the military is considered sensitive warning bells should go off for all Americans. — D Summers ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lilmissy2010) July 13, 2019

I keep having to follow you as twitter keeps unfollowing you! — Ralph Brown 🇺🇸🇨🇱#MAGA (@ralpheeone) July 13, 2019

If the social media companies would like to correct the image that they’re biased against conservatives, not pulling stunts like this one would help.

