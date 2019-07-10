Well, that didn’t take long. As Twitchy reported only about an hour ago, Amy McGrath, who’s challenging Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat in Kentucky, might have ticked off enthusiastic donor Alyssa Milano by telling a reporter for the Courier-Journal that although she found Christine Blasey Ford credible, she probably would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. After all, a lot of time had elapsed between his high school days and his hearings.

"McGrath: You know, I think that with Judge Kavanaugh, yeah, I probably would have voted for him."https://t.co/RbQOY0YD0J — Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) July 10, 2019

Upon further reflection, however — and probably a lot of calls from angry donors — McGrath said soon after that no, she wouldn’t have voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

I was asked earlier today about Judge Brett Kavanaugh and I answered based upon his qualifications to be on the Supreme Court. But upon further reflection and further understanding of his record, I would have voted no. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) July 10, 2019

FLIP FLOP FLIP FLOP FLIP FLOP — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 10, 2019

Give her an hour. — Sandy Parker (@RHWOOBsandy) July 10, 2019

i'm going to bunt this slow pitch with my face — RammedTheRampartsHat (@Popehat) July 10, 2019

Stick to one position FFS — Mister D (@CallMeMisterD) July 10, 2019

wait had you not, uh, heard about that whole thing? it was in the news — i bless the rains down in castamere (@Chinchillazllla) July 10, 2019

Did you just wake up from a long nap? Just how politically engaged are you? — DiamondandSulk (@HarryTokus) July 10, 2019

ahahahaha at least @neeratanden remains on brand by supporting you — Fred Mertz (@Fred5471) July 10, 2019

How did no one prepare you for this question? — Erica (@AmericaLee) July 10, 2019

Cocaine Mitch is going to eat your lunch — Jack Martens (@JackMartensite) July 10, 2019

Too little too late. We all now know how you would have voted. Now you can pic.twitter.com/XQfm4MSHYK — RCD (@AlvinOscarSam) July 10, 2019

lmao I don’t know what brain genius convinced you this political tack was going to possibly work — Pure Malarkey (@puremalarkey) July 10, 2019

Take your third position on this later, the night is young — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) July 10, 2019

Lmaooooo — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 10, 2019

“upon further reflection” = was contacted by a number of left-wing terrorists — Kevin Durant? (@markand4503) July 10, 2019

So will you be a yes again before or after noon tomorrow? — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 10, 2019

Campaign is off to a fine start pic.twitter.com/m0xP8dU4mn — Concert Parking Lot Enthusiast (@rewegreatyet) July 10, 2019

You are not ready for prime time. It was apparent in your poor interviews today, and in this tweet. https://t.co/IZYlgmQMpw — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) July 10, 2019

Yikes. Very early for these kind of tweets. Can I have my donation back? — Richard Dryfart (@mudbutt6969) July 10, 2019

Hey the mob came after me so I’m caving. — Tim Eckhart (@tmeckhart) July 10, 2019

Just tap out already — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) July 10, 2019

Have you prepared your concession speech yet? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) July 10, 2019

Wow, one day on the campaign trail, and already folding like a cheap chair under pressure from far-left progressives. Let me know how that plays in Kentucky as opposed to Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/uYiA4xsfZW — Brad Bravo (@BradBravo42) July 10, 2019

When she can’t handle the coke pic.twitter.com/K0EXdF655z — dcards (@dcroadkill) July 10, 2019

In other words. After being beat down by the SJW mob, I would have voted no. — 🇺🇸America First Stacy (@Discoveringme40) July 10, 2019

Changing with the wind. pic.twitter.com/GWVZrQ57aw — Cocaine Mitch (@RashaanB310) July 10, 2019

That $2.5M that was donated yesterday was money well spent. — BT (@back_ttys) July 10, 2019

That was one short, terrible campaign, but at least it’s over.

Related: