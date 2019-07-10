Well, that didn’t take long. As Twitchy reported only about an hour ago, Amy McGrath, who’s challenging Mitch McConnell for his Senate seat in Kentucky, might have ticked off enthusiastic donor Alyssa Milano by telling a reporter for the Courier-Journal that although she found Christine Blasey Ford credible, she probably would have voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. After all, a lot of time had elapsed between his high school days and his hearings.

Upon further reflection, however — and probably a lot of calls from angry donors — McGrath said soon after that no, she wouldn’t have voted to confirm Kavanaugh.

That was one short, terrible campaign, but at least it’s over.

