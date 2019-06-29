We’ll be honest; when we first wrote about a public library in Edmonton, Alberta, having drag queens read to preschool children and then assign them their very own drag queen names, we thought it was a one-time thing. We didn’t know that Drag Queen Story Time was founded in San Francisco and now has 42 official chapters across the country.

But then we learned it wasn’t a one-time thing; public libraries really seem to think they’re a perfect venue for drag queen story time. As Twitchy reported, a public library in Houston was hosting regular readings, but things got complicated when one of the readers was found to have had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old child.

This week, there was quite a buzz over a Pride Month event at a public library in Renton, Wash., for teens. The College Fix reports that they talked to two mothers who say they were kicked out of the “Teen Pride” celebration, which included a reading of “Julián Is a Mermaid” by drag king Thadayus. It also included some impromptu entertainment for the kids:

My friend was just protesting a drag show at a teen pride event at the library. Handouts included flavored condoms, lube, & binders to help 8 self-hating girls mutilate their bodies. The library told all the adults to leave. My friend refused and was escorted out by police. pic.twitter.com/8wpiZRNV2i — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) June 23, 2019

This is what demonic possession looks like. (Watch to the end.) I know a lot of y’all don’t believe in the spiritual realm, but thanks for bearing with me anyway. In my opinion this is it. On all fours. Growling. At the teen pride event at the public library. pic.twitter.com/7FP2Cbrbqy — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) June 24, 2019

I didn’t expect the video would be THAT much worse than the still pic. Good gawd. If you don’t believe in demon possession, you probably believe in mental illness, and I don’t know how one can make an argument this is sane — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) June 24, 2019

Drag queen event for teens in Renton, Washington. Children as young as 10 attended. Ewww… And what exactly are they cheering for? 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/tNWJiEhasN — ℳεℓ (@mel_faith1) June 29, 2019

This is what happens when you tried to normalize insanity. People in charge should be held accountable for letting these wack jobs take center stage in front of kids. If you want to pay for this kind of show do it in front of adults. pic.twitter.com/pW3WZi2zBr — John (@Jraptor11) June 29, 2019

There are people who think this is perfectly fine and then there are sane people. The two categories are mutually exclusive. https://t.co/95IvTt0O83 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 24, 2019

Is there an MSM account of this event? — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) June 23, 2019

Not that we know of. TheBlaze wrote it up, as did The College Fix, and Twitchy sister site PJ Media. And us. The Seattle Times did write up a piece which pretty transparently framed the “irate” protesters as a bunch of busybody moms trying to stop children from learning “compassion and acceptance.”

What they're doing literally goes against logic and reality. — Sky (@_Sky_10) June 25, 2019

That's the entire platform of the left at this point. It's cultural marxism. An attempt to invert reality thereby breaking up strong social structures and western values. Ugly is beautiful. Disgusting is attractive, etc. — Brandon Smith (@bsmith_NYC) June 25, 2019

Things so obvious they shouldn’t have to be explained, volume 251: Disliking drag queen culture (especially when imposed on minors) is not the same as hating gay people. At all. It’s kinda like how disliking patriarchy is not the same as hating men. — Kaeley Triller (@KaeleyT) June 25, 2019

Is it so hard to keep drag shows in clubs where you have to be 18 (and not under 18) to get in?

