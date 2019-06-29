We’ll be honest; when we first wrote about a public library in Edmonton, Alberta, having drag queens read to preschool children and then assign them their very own drag queen names, we thought it was a one-time thing. We didn’t know that Drag Queen Story Time was founded in San Francisco and now has 42 official chapters across the country.

But then we learned it wasn’t a one-time thing; public libraries really seem to think they’re a perfect venue for drag queen story time. As Twitchy reported, a public library in Houston was hosting regular readings, but things got complicated when one of the readers was found to have had sexually assaulted an 8-year-old child.

This week, there was quite a buzz over a Pride Month event at a public library in Renton, Wash., for teens. The College Fix reports that they talked to two mothers who say they were kicked out of the “Teen Pride” celebration, which included a reading of “Julián Is a Mermaid” by drag king Thadayus. It also included some impromptu entertainment for the kids:

Trending

Not that we know of. TheBlaze wrote it up, as did The College Fix, and Twitchy sister site PJ Media. And us. The Seattle Times did write up a piece which pretty transparently framed the “irate” protesters as a bunch of busybody moms trying to stop children from learning “compassion and acceptance.”

Is it so hard to keep drag shows in clubs where you have to be 18 (and not under 18) to get in?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Drag Queen Story Timepublic libraryRentonWashington