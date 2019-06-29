One thing we’ve learned from the Democratic debates is that the party is all abortion, all the time. As Twitchy reported, even MSNBC’s moderators asked candidates if they’d place any limits on abortion, a question that Elizabeth Warren, for one, completely avoided answering — so that’s a no.

Although we’ve heard plenty of hot takes about abortion bans and heartbeat bills going into effect across the country, attorney Victoria Abraham wrote a piece on Medium.com repeating the argument that abortion bans — and even laws that prevent taxpayer money from being used to perform abortions — hurt women of color and poor women the most.

Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen sure liked the piece, enough to pull a quote from it and post it from her account:

"The abortion ban is a way of punishing Black, Brown, and poor women for engaging in sexual behavior that Christian fundamentalists abhor. It is a means of exercising control over Black, Brown and poor women’s bodies." — Victoria Abraham https://t.co/VcVPIx1Psc — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 27, 2019

We’re not Christian fundamentalists, but please, tell us more:

This is not an accident. The abortion ban is a way of punishing Black, Brown, and poor women for engaging in sexual behavior that Christian fundamentalists abhor. It is a means of exercising control over Black, Brown and poor women’s bodies. And it is also designed to keep the most marginalized groups in society on the fringes by keeping racialized poor people in poverty. … A woman who is poor may not also have the means to raise a child and being forced to do so will plunge her and her family further into poverty. This woman might be unmarried, or she may have multiple other children; she may have a mental illness, or a physical disability, or simply be struggling to make ends meet. She may not be able to take time off to have a baby because she is the sole breadwinner for her family and her job does not provide parental leave. Forcing her to have a baby she knows she cannot adequately provide for signifies a disregard both for the woman’s life and the life of the baby.

We don’t think you need to be a Christian fundamentalist to suggest that if you’re too poor to have a baby, you should probably abstain from sex or use birth control, which is cheap as dirt. Also, don’t black women ever get tired of the liberal assumption that they’re poor?

Do you understand what she is implying about these women? https://t.co/mF0ZJvm5ql — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 28, 2019

Which one? She’s making several assumptions. Wow. — DT Connelly (@TimCon57) June 28, 2019

That we're stupid sluts? — Nancy (@Nanc____) June 28, 2019

They they are all whores? — Rick Whittaker (@CRiwhittak) June 28, 2019

1.) that black, brown, and poor women are sluts.

2.) that being black or brown is essentially the same as being poor….

I actually think number two might be a worse implication than 1 — David Nathanael Ryan (@DavidNathanaelx) June 28, 2019

She's basically saying that people of color are to ignorant to use protection…which is insanely racist. — J.D. Avsec (@johndrew_EX) June 28, 2019

Must have a pretty low opinion on black people to think this — Ryan Corbin 🏔 (@Ryan__Corbin) June 28, 2019

So is she saying black, brown, & poor people make terrible decisions.. I'm not Christian but killing babies isn't fixing the problem of how the baby got there. 🙄 — richard is short for Rick (@Richardpm903) June 28, 2019

3 cheers for economic and racial eugenics — Scott Stapp Sings the Blues (@skoggzroxx) June 28, 2019

Wait, so… Abortion is necessary to prevent "Black, Brown and poor women" from having children? This is straight up eugenics and genocide. — I Am Xristosdomini (@xristosdomini) June 28, 2019

Your founder would be very proud of your desire to lessen the number of babies of color born. — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 28, 2019

Abortion was Margaret Sanger's attempt at eugenics. I see others have now gleefully picked up the banner for less black children. — Sir learn to code Mycroft (@sir_mycroft) June 28, 2019

Abortion was placed in poor neighborhoods as a social service.. to lesson the black/brown

community numbers…and these communities are still the most “serviced” by abortionist. They weren’t doing them a favor. — Krista Kelly (@bluskylar) June 28, 2019

This does an incredible disservice to every black, brown, and poor Christian woman. Why is there a need to imply that there’s no such thing as a black, brown, or poor woman who is also a Christian/believes in the value of unborn life? 🧐 — Danica Norton (@dnca_ca) June 27, 2019

I don’t think she’s ever been inside a church. — D.C. Paul (@barryqut1) June 27, 2019

Clearly 😂 honestly, the Christian community is as diverse as they come. Not sure where the idea that only wealthy white people are christians came from. — Danica Norton (@dnca_ca) June 27, 2019

Lots of problems with this statement. Is Christianity only for white wealthy people? There are no “Black, Brown or poor” people who are Christian or pro-life? Again, Dr. Wen, you can do better. Be better. — Alex Lee (@AlexLee83912687) June 27, 2019

Let me fix that for you: Abortion ban helps save more black & brown innocent lives from being unjustly murdered. Furthermore, it seems that Victoria is even more racist by assuming black & brown women are more promiscuous. People virtue signaling & protesting without thinking. — Natalie 🇨🇦 (@iliveasnatalie) June 27, 2019

@iliveasnatalie if you have a mic in your hand DROP IT! — Jay J (@jjpaydayjones) June 27, 2019

How about trying responsible sex practices? — Michael Staub (@Woodcock53) June 28, 2019

She's said that certain races aren't capable of that. — Lokinomics (@lokinomics) June 28, 2019

Control over one’s body is found in abstinence. We are, or should be, more than dogs mating in an alley. Our self awareness should guide us to greater fulfillment in our sexuality. — Kenneth Kessner (@irishinidaho) June 27, 2019

Doubt I've seen anything more wrong than this on twitter, and that's saying something. — Actually I prefer a food fight (@81deac) June 28, 2019

This is a reeeeeeeally bad tweet… — Agent K (@theagentk) June 28, 2019

Abortion is not sexual behavior. We don't care what kind of sexual behavior they engage in. — Agent K (@theagentk) June 28, 2019

Related: