It looks like we weren’t wrong when it seemed like Sen. Elizabeth Warren was getting more questions than anyone else at the first Democratic debate. Maybe MSNBC knew going in that she was the standout in the polls, or maybe they just want her to win.

Just because she’s getting the questions doesn’t mean she’s answering the questions; for example, if she would put any limits on abortion.

Of course not … the audience might not cheer as loud for late-term abortion.

Update:

Tulsi Gabbard’s sister isn’t too happy with how the questions are being allocated:

