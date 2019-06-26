It looks like we weren’t wrong when it seemed like Sen. Elizabeth Warren was getting more questions than anyone else at the first Democratic debate. Maybe MSNBC knew going in that she was the standout in the polls, or maybe they just want her to win.

Warren is getting the most questions. Which means she's getting the most comfortable, and the most specific. It's a real advantage on a stage this big. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) June 27, 2019

Is there a reason that Liz Warren is getting the majority of the questions?#DemocraticDebates — Brad Slager – Under The Top 🍸 🥃🎬💻 (@MartiniShark) June 27, 2019

Warren gets her third question before any other candidate gets their second. She clearly should donate that question back to the downtrodden Democrats on stage with her. #DemDebate — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2019

Warren already on her third question…other candidates one. She’s being treated as the front-runner on this stage. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) June 27, 2019

We’re 19 minutes in and Warren has already had three questions. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 27, 2019

Question number 4 for Warren, I wonder who they’re trying to promote here — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) June 27, 2019

There have been four questions so far. One went to Warren. The other three were about topics she has raised. #DemDebate — Phil Elliott (@Philip_Elliott) June 27, 2019

QUESTION NUMBER FOUR for Warren, 21 minutes in! Time for the other candidates to start jumping in here. MSNBC isn’t even trying to pretend to be fair. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) June 27, 2019

Pretty sure, MSNBC has picked Liz Warren. She just got another question. — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) June 27, 2019

I figured they were going to hit the gas pedal hard for Warren but I didn’t think they would go full Leeroy Jenkins right off the bat like this. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019

NBC gives Elizabeth Warren her fourth question before any other candidate (besides Klobuchar) gets their second. So much for giving everyone a fair shot here. #DemDebate — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2019

Um, why does Warren get all the questions? #DemDebate — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) June 27, 2019

Really enjoying Question Time with Elizabeth Warren. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 27, 2019

Was Warren moved to the main debate tomorrow or was she there tonight but I missed it? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) June 27, 2019

My #DemDebate first segment takeaways: 1. NBC is giving Warren the spotlight with far and away the most questions

2. Beto is really bad at this

3. It is going to be really hard for the other candidates to break through in this format

4. Booker scored points w/ his look at Beto pic.twitter.com/0uEVusgetF — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is getting three questions for every one that the others get. NBC has chosen their favorite and they aren’t hiding it. #DemocraticDebate — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2019

Just because she’s getting the questions doesn’t mean she’s answering the questions; for example, if she would put any limits on abortion.

Elizabeth Warren dodges the actual question there: whether she would put any restrictions on abortion. — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) June 27, 2019

So abortion up to birth. How charming. 😒 https://t.co/0lM8lBlGNB — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) June 27, 2019

Warren doesn’t answer limitations on abortion question and Holt doesn’t follow up. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019

Of course not … the audience might not cheer as loud for late-term abortion.

* * *

Update:

Tulsi Gabbard’s sister isn’t too happy with how the questions are being allocated:

It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They're giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi's sister) — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

Related: