A Twitchy reported earlier this week, San Francisco voted Tuesday to ban the sale of Juuls and other e-cigarettes, becoming the first U.S. city to do so. So what about real cigarettes? Those, along with recreational marijuana, will remain legal. So if you’re a cigarette smoker in San Francisco who had switched to vaping as a step toward quitting, sorry.

Seattle’s mayor was paying attention, and she thinks the e-cigarette ban is a conversation worth having.

Bold move by San Francisco. It’s time to have this discussion in Seattle. Data shows a rise in use and health issues related to e-cigarettes, esp. by young people. WA led the way battling Big Tobacco & cutting smoking. We cannot afford to go backwards. https://t.co/kFAyjTHuDu — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 26, 2019

Forget about smoking; we take a drink whenever a Democrat says, “We cannot afford to go backward.”

People seem glad that Mayor Durkan has her priorities in order:

Durkan supports heroin injection sites, but wants a ban on e-cigs. Why? She won't ever sit down for deep dive interviews. Too terrified she'll be called out. A lawyer with an inability to defend her ridiculous positions. https://t.co/UY4FD05SX6 https://t.co/gXgpXNcbZX — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 29, 2019

Radio host Jason Rantz writes:

But when it comes to heroin addicts, users injecting themselves with an illegal substance in a way so dangerous they need to be supervised by a medical professional, suddenly, Durkan supports harm reduction, backing the idea of heroin injection sites. When the Seattle-based U.S. Attorney cautioned the city against moving forward with the illegal sites, Durkan’s spokesperson complained to the Seattle Times that he would want “to block a harm-reduction strategy to the opioid epidemic.” There’s no real rhyme or reason to Durkan’s position on harm reduction except she seems to like breaking federal laws while telling her residents how they should live.

Seattle’s more famous for the heroin needles in its streets than the Space Needle at this point.

Please share data showing a rise in health problems due to vaping. In people I mean. Not in petri dishes. There is none. The data actually show massive health IMPROVEMENTS when smokers switch to vaping. Smoking KILLS. Follow San Fran's example and you can too. — Charles A. Gardner, PhD (@ChaunceyGardner) June 28, 2019

Health issues? Can you clarify what health issues have have risen? — Erika_Lynne (@Erika_Lynne_) June 28, 2019

What health issues, specifically? — Thribbulous (@Thribbulous) June 28, 2019

What documented health issues? — Dave Cross (@DaveM_POTV) June 28, 2019

Apologies for posing a difficult question, Mayor Durkan. Would it help if I asked for a 'single' documented incident of a health issue rise related to vaping? — Dave Cross (@DaveM_POTV) June 29, 2019

The city is falling apart around us and you want to worry about vaping??? Are you mad or stupid? It really hard to tell anymore. — Tonestaple (@Tonestaple) June 27, 2019

I think the heroin addicts shooting up at the Pike and 6th bus stop are a bigger problem. — Haley Speed (@purpleneurons) June 27, 2019

Here in Seattle we ignore the basics and fuss over the little things. pic.twitter.com/1DfiqEQytc — Lynn Sellick-Lane (@LynnSellickLane) June 26, 2019

Before we have that discussion, would you please turn your attention to the junkies using our parks as shooting galleries, and our neighborhoods as piggy banks? pic.twitter.com/IU5gsioeCy — Saint Expedite (@saintexp) June 26, 2019

Have a look at what real experts think of that idea. Besides, vaping IS cutting smoking. Your idea of a "bold move" is a huge step backwards.https://t.co/Byo2QSLjkp — Jukka Kelovuori (@jkelovuori) June 28, 2019

You can steal from local stores, use the sidewalk as a toilet, use heroin openly in parks next to kids all without repercussions but god forbid toke on a e-cig whoa! — MRBUSTER (@catiegirl111) June 27, 2019

Congrats,you have successfully banned the most successful quit smoking tool ever invented while simultaneously turning a blind eye to the public health disaster that is your homeless and drug abuse epidemic… And Deadly cigarettes are still available everywhere. #grandtsanding — Dr. Gryzz (@DGryzz) June 28, 2019

Do you want me to smoke cigarettes again? Cause that’s how I’ll smoke cigarette again — yimmortal technique (@harold_yb) June 27, 2019

So I just recently made the move off tobacco to juul. Ignoring the almost immediate improvement to how I feel, sleep and ability to walk up hills, it has saved me about $1000 dollars in 6 months. Bears repeating, prohibitions have never solved a problem. — jason (@jk_darland) June 26, 2019

I'd agree with you if by bold you mean stupid and deadly. What are the health issues related to e-cigarettes? E-cigarettes can almost totally displace cigarettes with massive public health benefits. Please don't get caught up in the #MoralPanic — Gamblor (@Gamblor20) June 29, 2019

I live in Pa. and based on what I’ve read about the conditions of San Francisco’s streets, and have no desire to visit. I would much rather have someone vaping next to me, instead of urinating, defacating or shooting up. I wouldn’t let my dog walk on your filthy streets. — stephanie degaitis (@Dukied23) June 29, 2019

You ban vaping and it will be just one more reason I don’t jump on a ferry and go to Seattle anymore. Adding it to drug activity and unsanitary conditions of the streets. Just like SF that you want to emulate. — klj47 (@klj47) June 28, 2019

How about we clean up the streets first?? — Kyle Ritz (@TheRealRitzy) June 27, 2019

I agree. To smoke cigarettes or e-cigs is MY CHOICE. To walk down streets littered with someone else's garbage and homelessness and needles is not my choice. — Bryan Schott (@dawg_dude) June 28, 2019

How about cleaning the human waste and curing the homeless problem on the Seattle streets first? I think e-cigarettes should be at the bottom of your priority list, have you even been out to see the deplorable conditions on your streets? It’s your policies that are causing this. — William Knox (@WKnox5) June 26, 2019

Sounds like Seattle’s mayor wants her city to be the next San Francisco, complete with poop map.

