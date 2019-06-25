San Francisco’s government has really got its priorities in order:

BREAKING: San Francisco has banned the sale of Juuls and other e-cigarettes, becoming the first U.S. city to do so https://t.co/IRENFT5GBV pic.twitter.com/wpKMYahkqM

More from Bloomberg:

The city voted Tuesday to ban sales of e-cigarettes, making it illegal to sell nicotine vaporizer products in stores or for online retailers to ship the goods to San Francisco addresses. The ban will be the first of its kind to go into effect in the U.S.

The ordinance will now go to the mayor to sign into law. Cigarettes and other tobacco products will remain legal in the city, along with recreational marijuana.

…

“This is groundbreaking legislation that shows local governments are prepared to step up,” [City Attorney Dennis Herrera] said. “What you will see in the aftermath of this legislation is other jurisdictions looking at what they might be prepared to do to protect their young people.”