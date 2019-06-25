San Francisco’s government has really got its priorities in order:
BREAKING: San Francisco has banned the sale of Juuls and other e-cigarettes, becoming the first U.S. city to do so
— Bloomberg (@business) June 25, 2019
More from Bloomberg:
The city voted Tuesday to ban sales of e-cigarettes, making it illegal to sell nicotine vaporizer products in stores or for online retailers to ship the goods to San Francisco addresses. The ban will be the first of its kind to go into effect in the U.S.
The ordinance will now go to the mayor to sign into law. Cigarettes and other tobacco products will remain legal in the city, along with recreational marijuana.
…
“This is groundbreaking legislation that shows local governments are prepared to step up,” [City Attorney Dennis Herrera] said. “What you will see in the aftermath of this legislation is other jurisdictions looking at what they might be prepared to do to protect their young people.”
Amazing. San Francisco literally cannot get its sh*t together, but its government has time to tackle the scourge of people who are trying to quit smoking.
While the city burns….
— DavidD (@David_TXrdrider) June 25, 2019
The new world of purity and no middle ground. Complete solutions or none at all. Does SF not understand that people will simply go back to smoking cigarettes?
— Bog Danoff (@DanoffBog) June 25, 2019
So when San Francisco eventually opens up "safe injection" sites for people to shoot up, they better damn well not be smoking an e-cigarette https://t.co/MpM4cprmdK
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) June 25, 2019
WTF!? THEY HAND OUT NEEDLES FOR SHOOTING HEROIN! https://t.co/EAn08OS0cR
— Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 25, 2019
But they hand out heroin needles? pic.twitter.com/sMCJlBRNOD
— Samurai Apocalypse (@starlasworld) June 25, 2019
But they will still allow you to do herion and take a dump in the streets
— bid wanted (@chazsmooth) June 25, 2019
Shoot up while taking a dump on the sidewalk BUT DO NOT HIT THAT E-CIG. https://t.co/0yZFsCzs19
— ⓜⓐⓣⓣ’ⓢ ⓘⓓⓔⓐ ⓢⓗⓞⓟ (@MattsIdeaShop) June 25, 2019
That’ll stop all the poo and needles flowing through the streets
— Thicc Shaun (@RealShaunLewin) June 25, 2019
What a relief! It’s a good thing that using heroin and literally shitting in public is still OK. #DemocratsAreDestroyingAmerica pic.twitter.com/i8phYD9k7j
— 🇺🇸Tamale Dude🇺🇸 (@TamaleDude) June 25, 2019
Awesome. Because those Juuls really get in the way of me enjoying the poop smells while standing on heroin needles.
— notvanwilder (@notvanwilder) June 25, 2019
Well, I guess as long as they can continue to step over used needles and feces in the street, all is good in San Fran…
— John Bender (@JohnBender2016) June 25, 2019
***
