As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found some microphones and expressed her support of Bernie Sanders and his plan to forgive all student loans and make colleges tuition-free … there’s no need for loans if you don’t pay for college, right?

It’s been a weird primary cycle, in part because so many Democrats running are young and perfectly happy to admit that they, too, are still paying off their school loans as they run for president.

Remember how progressives freaked out when they learned that Brett Kavanaugh had incurred tens of thousands of dollars of credit card debt to buy baseball tickets? That was a lead headline in The Washington Post. Sure, his friends paid him back, but still, what a scandal! Look what it did to poor Shannon Watts:

So … public servants shouldn’t be $60,000 in debt. Maybe they should have demonstrated they could pay off their school loans before declaring their candidacy for president, too? It’s not responsible behavior to take out a loan you can’t pay back.

In any case, Ocasio-Cortez shared the story of a young woman she had mentored who was accepted to her dream college but faced $250,000 in loans to attend.

Just a thought, here: maybe not everyone gets to go to their dream college. And as far as we know, no one’s yet specified: will the local community college and Harvard both be tuition free? How is that going to work out — does Harvard send a bill to the government to be reimbursed for the $47,000 tuition? Or are Harvard faculty members (like Elizabeth Warren) going to take a mandatory pay cut?

Look at us asking questions. Student loans are a scam!

Trending

But it was her dream school. Doesn’t that mean anything?

Bonus:

You’re just supposed to be sad, OK?

Bonus reality check:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezdebtfree college tuitionShannon Wattsstudent loan forgiveness