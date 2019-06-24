As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez found some microphones and expressed her support of Bernie Sanders and his plan to forgive all student loans and make colleges tuition-free … there’s no need for loans if you don’t pay for college, right?

It’s been a weird primary cycle, in part because so many Democrats running are young and perfectly happy to admit that they, too, are still paying off their school loans as they run for president.

Remember how progressives freaked out when they learned that Brett Kavanaugh had incurred tens of thousands of dollars of credit card debt to buy baseball tickets? That was a lead headline in The Washington Post. Sure, his friends paid him back, but still, what a scandal! Look what it did to poor Shannon Watts:

“In 2016, Kavanaugh reported having between $60,000 to $200,000 in debt accrued over three credit cards and a personal loan.” A) Public servants shouldn't hold that much debt

B) This is not responsible behavior, regardless of who you are

C) Really? Baseball tickets? Sounds off https://t.co/7zFEAfKWEa — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 11, 2018

So … public servants shouldn’t be $60,000 in debt. Maybe they should have demonstrated they could pay off their school loans before declaring their candidacy for president, too? It’s not responsible behavior to take out a loan you can’t pay back.

In any case, Ocasio-Cortez shared the story of a young woman she had mentored who was accepted to her dream college but faced $250,000 in loans to attend.

"She got into her dream college but her dream college offered her no scholarships, just loans." Rep. @AOC shares story of young woman she mentored who faced $250,000 of debt in order to attend her dream college. pic.twitter.com/9oUcfGtbCh — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2019

Just a thought, here: maybe not everyone gets to go to their dream college. And as far as we know, no one’s yet specified: will the local community college and Harvard both be tuition free? How is that going to work out — does Harvard send a bill to the government to be reimbursed for the $47,000 tuition? Or are Harvard faculty members (like Elizabeth Warren) going to take a mandatory pay cut?

Look at us asking questions. Student loans are a scam!

Probably a poor example. — Phillip J Hubbell (@PJHubbell) June 24, 2019

Two words. Personal. Responsibility. — Sam Nicolard 🇺🇸 (@SN_2100) June 24, 2019

This is a lesson on the importance of making good choices. — rnmomof7 (@rnmomof7) June 24, 2019

How does this show anything but a young person making a poor personal choice? — Druw (@chidiscourse23) June 24, 2019

Accepting that type of debt is ridiculous. — antonio crespo (@acrezzz) June 24, 2019

I went to a college I can't afford, must be the government's fault. — Jon Shiner (@shinedawgg) June 24, 2019

A good mentor would have rather suggested to go for a lower cost college. 🤔 — Siddharth Kanungo (@_Wzard) June 24, 2019

“She wanted something expensive but couldn’t pay for it so she borrowed money for it anyway and now you have to help her pay it back.” Stunning pitch. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) June 24, 2019

This is not a tragedy. — Kate Schmidt (@Kate_KS_330) June 24, 2019

So she had the freedom to choose? And she chose debt… — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) June 24, 2019

Then she had no business going there. — Ben Everson (@BenEverson7) June 24, 2019

But it was her dream school. Doesn’t that mean anything?

She could have dreamt of a cheaper college….. — Gʀᴇɢ Oʀʏᴇʟ (@Greg_Oryel) June 24, 2019

Then don’t go. Go to the reality college. — Jesse smith (@jessefromwi) June 24, 2019

"Dream" . We all dream. My pocketbook says go to the technical school and state college. — Becky Rose (@smrhrose) June 24, 2019

Why didn't she stay in state? A whole lot cheaper. — Barb (@ChiBarb) June 24, 2019

It never occurred to her to go to a cheaper college and save some money? — Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) June 24, 2019

When she graduated, she went to buy her Dream Car, a Lamborghini. Instead of offering her the car for free, they only offered $200k in financing. 😢 — Duke Santos 2000 (@unashamedusa) June 24, 2019

The more good decisions you make, the more options you have. The more options you have, the more decisions you can make. The young woman made an awful decision. Chances are that her financial options were limited. Nobody should pay for her mistake. What next? Credit cards? — Richard Dowle (@RichD_00) June 24, 2019

My husband and I worked hard to send four kids to college. Community colleges near home are an affordable choice and most universities have online courses to finish up your degree. College is a choice. Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is as good as it gets! — karen kayes (@KayesKaren) June 24, 2019

My dream graduate school was NYU. My parents could absolutely not afford it. They advised me against taking on a massive loan to pay for it. So I didn’t go to NYU. — Karen Maese (@KarenAMaese) June 24, 2019

I got into my dream college but couldn't afford it. So instead I went to a college closer to home, took out smaller loans and got my degree. After graduation I got a job and paid off my loans. We all make choices and have to accept the consequences of those choices. — Allen Phillips (@eyeofra2001) June 24, 2019

She should have gone to a state school, like my daughter did, less student loans and still became an Engineer and works in aerospace now. She chose what she could afford, so can everyone else! — Calsu (@Nikkichann1) June 24, 2019

Frightening to think she was mentoring HS students about making wise education choices. I, too, got into several “prestigious” private universities. I couldn’t afford them. So I went to a state university and got a fantastic education. Choice and consequence. — pipermcq (@pipermcq) June 24, 2019

My daughter's first choice was too expensive. Went with second choice. All loans paid. Successful career as a pediatrician. Used common sense. — Kathie Rae (@rae_kathie) June 24, 2019

I picked a good college that I could afford and got a good college education. I worked full time during summers and part-time during the college semesters. I paid my own way through college. Why do some college students think they should be handed everything free? — Black Cat Crafts (@lynsquilts) June 24, 2019

Well, many people have dreams of big things and don't get it because they don't have the money for it. The $250K student is reckless; not a victim! People can get a 4 year degree for way less than this, and if the person is from a lower income household, there are gov grants! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 24, 2019

I want into my dream car dealer and they only gave me a loan for my dream vehicle. This @AOC @SenSanders policy enables dream colleges to keep charging crazy sums and is a moral hazard too rewarding those who were reckless while giving ZERO for those who were responsible! — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 24, 2019

Um, @AOC showcasing the $250K student is a result of a Dem Party/MSM not challenging much of what she says. The Poster Student for this cause should be someone who went to a budget (not "dream") college and despite Grants still has $20K – $30K educational (not dorm/living) debt. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 24, 2019

There are State (Public) colleges where people can secure their first 60 credits (associates degree) at a quite lower rate tuan "dream" colleges. It's cheaper if the student is from a lower-income home. Many students live local so there is no must for dorm cost. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 24, 2019

This is just a bailout for overpriced colleges that will allow them to maintain their corrupt business practices. This proposed voter bribe does not address the real problems with the college industry scam. — Jeff (@Jeffinnc1776) June 24, 2019

Bonus:

She can't even keep the girl's age straight who she's talking about. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) June 24, 2019

You’re just supposed to be sad, OK?

Bonus reality check:

AOC campaign spent $1.67 million getting her elected, and her student loan debt is less than $50k https://t.co/aYhFgXNPgj — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 24, 2019

