We honestly don’t think there’s been a more cringe-inducing presidential campaign than Eric Swalwell’s, and Kirstin Gillibrand’s running. Elizabeth Warren’s “gonna get me a beer” video kicked off a spate of horrible home videos masquerading a voter outreach, but Swalwell really topped them all with a video of him changing a diaper, as if that were proof of his feminist credentials.

Now he’s back reminding us all that he’s still paying off his student loans — which doesn’t exactly compel us to hand over the U.S. economy to him.

He’s just like you … except you worked your way to college and paid off any loans you signed.

He’d still appreciate it if you’d throw a buck his way so he can get on stage at the debates without having to rush past security.

