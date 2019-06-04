We honestly don’t think there’s been a more cringe-inducing presidential campaign than Eric Swalwell’s, and Kirstin Gillibrand’s running. Elizabeth Warren’s “gonna get me a beer” video kicked off a spate of horrible home videos masquerading a voter outreach, but Swalwell really topped them all with a video of him changing a diaper, as if that were proof of his feminist credentials.

Now he’s back reminding us all that he’s still paying off his student loans — which doesn’t exactly compel us to hand over the U.S. economy to him.

Too many of us, myself included, are still paying off our #studentloans. Here's my plan to get rid of student loan debt 👇 If you work for college, college should work for you. Do you agree? Join our movement to cancel debt: https://t.co/Q9nFhutSBG pic.twitter.com/c5ZGsVfV94 — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 4, 2019

He’s just like you … except you worked your way to college and paid off any loans you signed.

LMAO! A ,little self-serving, no? Let's see, thirteen years after college, six figure salary, additional income from working spouse and you still have not made even a dent in your student loan debt. Definitely presidential material. https://t.co/FDVibR3Ozi — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) June 4, 2019

So basically, he wants to figure out a way not to pay back the money he borrowed & gave his word – he promised – he'd pay back. What a POS. @ericswalwell is DEFINITELY not presidential material. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) June 5, 2019

Yo Captain Zero, you should have stayed single and not fathered a child until you paid your student loans. Left-Wing: Card carrying members of the cult of zero personal responsibility. — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) June 4, 2019

In your case it was wasted money but that's not my problem. It's yours. Pay your bill. — noseeum (@42889na) June 4, 2019

Um…. didn’t you understand the contract before you agreed to it? — Rusty (@RustyShaw10) June 4, 2019

The system desperately needs reform, not bailouts for deadbeat jerks who took the education, agreed to the price & terms, & then expect someone else to pay their bills. What a pathetic loser you are! — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) June 4, 2019

How abt we teach our kids to approach college tuition responsibly! Understand how much you'll earn in your career & what would be a responsible amount of debt. Even better approach college with a plan to not accumulate any debt at all.

The "experience" has become too expensive! — Frontier Brian (@FrontierBrian) June 4, 2019

Less than 1% agree apparently. — DIZZINATOR #ALLCAPS (@StanleyCupYall) June 4, 2019

Money is a real thing. Get used to it.🙄 — Ralph Temple (@BluDino) June 4, 2019

Get your money back. — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) June 4, 2019

Another great ratio in the making. — Johnny Blade™ 🤘🇺🇸🇮🇱🎸☄️♠️♥️♣️♦️ (@BenjaminBreeg__) June 4, 2019

I’ve got other debt that I willingly signed up for. Will you magically make that go away too? — Farmer B (@MN_Farmer) June 4, 2019

“Make somebody else pay my bills.” — Will Collier (@willcollier) June 5, 2019

On the bright side you’ve paid down your polling numbers to 0. — Timotay (@TimHansenisu) June 4, 2019

No thanks . Not today, not ever. — Barbs (@peace1963) June 4, 2019

1) signing up for a large future liability is a choice.

2) universities and secondary education institutions are making a killing

3) Find ways to reduce the burden by working it off via military or some other sort of other service to your Country or community. — Edward Gwiazdon (@_gwiazdon) June 5, 2019

As a guy who didn’t go to collage can I just get a check for what it would have cost? — the Don (@DonNorman11) June 4, 2019

Since I’m 57 and only completed 8th grade – have never received aid or help from the government – paid them plenty though – when do I get my check in the mail to make up for all the free stuff I never got? — Tucker Peterson (@TuckerPeterson_) June 4, 2019

I worked through college and paid my own way. Guess what? I have no student loan debt! Just how I planned it. — Payprus (@PapyrusSauce) June 4, 2019

Did you not get a degree? You owe for the education. Some of us went to reasonable state colleges & worked. Get the government out of student loans!!! — honeybunny97 (@MaryShuger) June 4, 2019

Hey Eric, I bought a car I couldn’t really afford. Can you help me pay it off? Oh by the way, I also own a home in CA and my mortgage is crazy expensive. Can you help with that? What do you mean those were my decisions as an adult!

Gee, thanks for the help. — Todd Hendrix (@VolatilePuppet) June 4, 2019

How about if you can't afford it, don't go to college! I think that's a better idea. — John Scott (@oljscott58) June 4, 2019

How about making better choices and avoiding debt. — Kurt (@KURTinPA) June 4, 2019

Do you agree? If not, I will nuke you. — Archie Jordan (@ajjordan_62) June 5, 2019

I started cracking up when he said “as president”😂😂😂 — DFS Things (@DFSThings) June 4, 2019

He's running to cancel his college loan. — Liz 🔈🔉🔊 😎 OnwardThruTheSmog! (@LizzJustLizz) June 4, 2019

You should get a refund for your loan. — Roshambo (@roshambo111) June 4, 2019

you got ripped off, unless you have a degree in ripping us off — David (@mrtweeterverse) June 4, 2019

He’d still appreciate it if you’d throw a buck his way so he can get on stage at the debates without having to rush past security.

Related: