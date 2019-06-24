Like, attention, you guys. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has, like, totally got the most rock-solidest of cases for wiping out student loan debt:

.@AOC on bill to eliminate all student debt: "It was literally easier for me to become the youngest woman in American history elected to Congress than it is to pay off my student loan debt." https://t.co/l2DVQXrQic pic.twitter.com/fhxvtNtvhg — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) June 24, 2019

That raise AOC is demanding may not be enough for her to wipe out her student loan debt, so we’d better just cancel all student loan debt so she can be fiscally responsible and stuff.

Student loans are a scam. That’s why I join @BernieSanders, @RepJayapal & @IlhanMN to forgive ALL student loans AND make colleges tuition-free. PS: for the cost of the GOP tax scam (~$2 TRILLION), we could’ve already forgiven every student loan in America w/ billions left over. https://t.co/GXRHHWoKai — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019

Quite a squad AOC’s got for herself there. And why let people keep more of their own money when we can just steal it from them and use it to pay off her debts and those of other students who clearly didn’t learn in college that loans are supposed to be paid back?

The student loan crisis is keeping people from:

📈 Becoming teachers & other public careers

📈 Buying homes & large purchases

📈 Starting families

📈 Educating themselves further w/ other specialized degrees As a result, it’s impacting the ENTIRE economyhttps://t.co/E1ZijJiH2s — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2019

Does AOC know that people frequently take out loans in order to buy homes and make large purchases? Should mortgages be wiped out, too? And does she know that furthering ones education will likely require more loans? Loans whose amount will only increase as long as the government promises to stay in the education subsidy game?

Will this happen simultaneously?

Will people be reimbursed for the portion of or total loans they have already paid?

How will colleges transition to free institutions?

How will online colleges be impacted?

Are you going to make books and boarding free too? Loans pay for these. https://t.co/DwA6cGasav — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 24, 2019

All she knows is that it’s, like, so unfair to expect people who borrow money to pay it back.

What does this say to all of us in our 40’s who just got done paying off our student loans??? — Cassie (@sassy_cassie0) June 24, 2019

you didnt fight hard enough for it doesnt mean we gotta suffer, yall accepted it. 🤷🏿‍♀️ — ♱ J A N E. (@_King_Jane) June 24, 2019

You know who else accepted it, Jane? All the students who took out loans to pay for college. All the ingrates who elected to borrow money and are now demanding that taxpayers foot the bill.

I have student loan debt. It’s not a scam. It’s a reasonable system of lending that allowed me to attend college with funds I didn’t have at the time. Thanks to my degree I’ll earn more than the average American and am easily paying back my loans — Fiber Optic Centrist 🌐 (@accountable_gov) June 24, 2019

I understand you want them eliminated, but how is it a scam? When I took out student loans for college, there was nothing dishonest about it. It's pretty straight forward … borrow money, pay it back with interest. — Nerd Hollow (@NerdHollow) June 24, 2019

Exactly. This isn’t difficult. And if it is, then you never should’ve gotten the loan in the first place.

I suppose one could argue that student loans are a scam in the sense that institutions probably should not be loaning money to people seeking degrees that are unlikely to provide the economic return needed to service the loan comfortably. — Just Karl (@justkarl) June 24, 2019

Fair point.

I always laugh when an elected official considers people keeping their own money as a cost to the government. https://t.co/XhRbJsyA30 — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) June 24, 2019

Taking money and not paying it back is theft. https://t.co/dxK9vr2gIr — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 24, 2019

Sounds like what our government does every damn day. And AOC et al. want more of that.