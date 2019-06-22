Journalists stuck on the campaign trail with Eric Swawell, who’s still polling at 0 percent and pushing mandatory gun “buybacks,” are starting to count the number of times Swalwell has used his line that the nearly two-dozen candidates making up the Democratic field are like “The Avengers,” while the Republicans are like “The Hunger Games.”

As far as we know, he kicked it off in early June:

"Frankly, this is The Avengers, we're not The Hunger Games. We're all in this to save our country," 2020 candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell tells @devindwyer when asked about debating his Democratic primary opponents https://t.co/gG8ZdmKW2t pic.twitter.com/QzTQOXoP83 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 4, 2019

Swalwell’s not even old enough to rate the “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme, so instead, journalists and others just continue to cringe. He dropped the line again at the Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame event.

Eric Swalwell: "To my fellow candidates, I consider us all a part of being the Avengers. The Republicans in 2016, that was the Hunger Games. We are in this, and with your help and support, to save this country we love so much." — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 9, 2019

He gave it another shot on MSNBC:

Fun way to answer this question about Trump's 2016 showman tactics as applied to 2020, @ericswalwell tells us: "It's a question – does the county want the Avengers or the Hunger Games? In 2016 we got the Hunger Games, and look, we're paying the price for those showy tactics" — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) June 17, 2019

Swalwell still on the 2020 Dems are the Avengers, 2016 Republicans were the Hunger Games analogy https://t.co/UgHHUKdxWp — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 17, 2019

And apparently, he tried the line again Friday at Rep. Jim Clyburn’s “World Famous Fish Fry.”

Eric Swalwell just said he thinks the Democratic candidates are “the Avengers” trying to save the country. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 22, 2019

Some mutters of “oh no” near me when Swalwell says the crowded field is like The Avengers — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 22, 2019

I’ve seen this line bomb in three states now https://t.co/jJl8cfXRse — Daniel Newhauser (@dnewhauser) June 22, 2019

Hey, they even have matching superhero costumes, thanks to Clyburn.

Swalwell wears the t shirt too. He tells Clyburn “I think it’s appropriate that you gave us all the same t shirt” because the Democratic candidates “are the Avengers!” (A few people cheered at this. A few). He added that the Republicans were “the Hunger Games.” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) June 22, 2019

Eric Swalwell repeats his cringe-inducing "Democrats are the Avengers, Republicans are the Hunger Games" joke at the Fish Fry. — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) June 22, 2019

Unsure which line made me cringe more: Booker saying “Let’s get out there and kick some bass” or Swalwell’s “the Democrats are the Avengers and Republicans are the Hunger Games" joke — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) June 22, 2019

Poor #Swalwell. He actually has come across OK on occasion on Fox, but he is just not a good presidential candidate. Very awkward….his Avengers analogy was cringe worthy. His only hope is to not make any jokes and be as serious as possible…Probably should just drop out now.. — IrishGuy (@DSOKELLY1) June 22, 2019

Did Eric Swalwell just reverse his stance on guns? I am pretty sure that every Avenger has used some pretty serious weapons with serious firepower. So I guess Swalwell now believes it is okay for the good guys – and thieves – to have guns. https://t.co/9dkLYN9MbK — EverymanConservative (@EverymanVoice) June 22, 2019

Dude, there’s literally a character named War Machine who has two automatic-fire gun turrets mounted on his shoulders.

Swalwell was a scavenger not an avenger. — Edward Esposito (@espo60) June 22, 2019

"Swalwell Says He And Fellow Democrats Are Heroes Like The Avengers " He is right about this one. Democrats are cartoons. — Il Dou Che (@davilch) June 22, 2019

Eric Swalwell said that the Democrat candidates are The Avengers and Republicans are The Hunger Games. Yeah. He really said that… with his mouth kinda hanging askew and wanting to drool, with his left eye twitching. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) June 22, 2019

Swalwell is smart. The Avengers are so hot right now. — Based Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (PARODY Account) (@fake_aoc) June 22, 2019

Swalwell Says He And Fellow Democrats Are Heroes Like The Avengers pic.twitter.com/JdQlozanyQ — LivingSmall (@LivingSmallNews) June 22, 2019

Gotta bring the Toy Story analogy today, Eric. — Mike Mitchell (@MikeMitchNH) June 22, 2019

This is the content I crave — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 22, 2019

He is so sophomoric. Should get out now. — otherworlds (@7bestoftimes) June 22, 2019

"Us Dem candidates are like the Avengers!"

~ Eric Swalwell Does someone want to tell Eric that becoming POTUS isn't a team event? His chance of getting on a ticket as VP as even less than becoming POTUS. "I can help secure California" 😂 — Rightwing_Vet (@Rightwing_Vet) June 22, 2019

Who is Hawkeye? — Bryan Lowry (@BryanLowry3) June 22, 2019

Swalwell can’t even be Hawkeye — ⚜️ brees is daddy 🌹 (@richie_rozayyy) June 22, 2019

Swalwell being one of the guys Captain America demolishes in the elevator. — Chris Rodriguez (@PopPopInAttic) June 22, 2019

Warren at the start of the first debate: "Before we get started, does anybody wanna get out?" — Coffeeless in Ottawa (@CoffeelessInOtt) June 22, 2019

In the sense that half of them will disappear soon? pic.twitter.com/QRb3pa2KRv — Nick Field (@nick_field90) June 22, 2019

He has to be a plant. — Laura (@NonsenseEnd) June 22, 2019

Swalwell needs to stop. — (((Dell))) (@fdell3) June 22, 2019

But that was the best part. — Seth Masket (@smotus) June 22, 2019

With 23 candidates running, it takes something special to run the most embarrassing campaign.