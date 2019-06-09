This is a thing said by Dem Rep. and POTUS contender Eric Swalwell about his party’s group of candidates heading into the 2020 election.

That is sad.

He’s trying so hard to un-Eric Swalwell himself.

No word yet on whether he’s consulted Iron Man about potentially nuking U.S. gun owners.

***

