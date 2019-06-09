This is a thing said by Dem Rep. and POTUS contender Eric Swalwell about his party’s group of candidates heading into the 2020 election.

Eric Swalwell: "To my fellow candidates, I consider us all a part of being the Avengers. The Republicans in 2016, that was the Hunger Games. We are in this, and with your help and support, to save this country we love so much." — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) June 9, 2019

That is sad.

He’s trying so hard to un-Eric Swalwell himself.

“2020 will be the final battle between Chewbacca & Voldemort. And we are going to ride this campaign down Old Town Road till we can’t ride no more. Punch it Mr, Spock.” https://t.co/T8KIn21Zyl — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2019

Calm down, crybaby. Stop with the scare tactics. https://t.co/iVzbrpMINP — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) June 9, 2019

At least he didn't make a Harry Potter comparison https://t.co/my2fxOzUbh — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) June 9, 2019

This is why this idiot is polling at 0%. You’re just an incompetent weirdo @ericswalwell https://t.co/oLaaQJ9wIj — Konnor William Fulk (@KonnorWF) June 9, 2019

I don’t think he understands how primaries work https://t.co/Rr8qE19KA5 — Jen Monroe 🗽🌐 (@jenniferm_q) June 9, 2019

I didn’t think it was possible to have a worse real life politics-fiction juxtaposition than Warren’s pro-Daenerys column, but Swalwell proved me wrong. https://t.co/SMNcpGaMlB — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 9, 2019

No word yet on whether he’s consulted Iron Man about potentially nuking U.S. gun owners.

