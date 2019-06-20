As Twitchy reported, Legal Insurrection has been doing invaluable work in covering the legal battle between über-liberal bastion Oberlin College and Gibson’s, a family-owned bakery that faced boycotts and protests by Oberlin students and administration after an employee stopped three black Oberlin students from shoplifting alcohol.

The super-woke students did all they could to destroy the bakery, claiming the owners were racists with a history of racial profiling (disproved in court), and the college stopped doing business with the bakery, fearing the students would have a “tantrum” if they didn’t.

Oberlin College’s participation in branding the Gibsons as racists cost it around $33 million, but now a school administration has sent out a blast email with a link to an FAQ disputing the court’s ruling.

Oberlin College issues FAQs on Gibson’s Bakery Verdict: “Did the College defame or libel the Gibsons? No” https://t.co/c93FSTWvAM — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) June 19, 2019

That’s funny … $33 million says it did.

Twitchy founder Michelle Malkin is an Oberlin graduate:

The desperate Oberlin College public relations campaign to save administrators' asses and their $800 million + endowment is in full swing. As usual: Blame the messengers==> https://t.co/5cWgLg3XIe — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 19, 2019

This reminds me exactly of how Oberlin handled the aftermath of its Grandaddy of All Hate Crime Hoaxes in 2013. BLAME THE CONSERVATIVE BLOGOSPHERE!https://t.co/0Q2wtHpwxvhttps://t.co/3W9vGxcpQ6https://t.co/A6SxK8PPrF — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 19, 2019

Legal Insurrection got its hands on the blast email from President Carmen Twillie Ambar, in which she tries to reframe the defamation suit as a battle over free speech:

While the below link to the FAQs gives you more details, cutting through the noise, this matter is about an incident that occurred at Gibson’s Bakery which resulted in students choosing to protest. The students may have been right or they may have been wrong about the details surrounding the incident, but demonstrating is their constitutional right. As always, the College insisted that the demonstrations be supervised, to protect all sides and the entire community from violence and property damage. While we deeply value the jury’s work, we do not believe that case law supports the jury’s determination that Oberlin should be held liable for the speech and actions of its students. To do so is to erode a fundamental constitutional right.

Poor dears. “The students may have been right or they may have been wrong.” Narrator: They were wrong.

A jury considered these arguments. And rejected them. — CB (@TexasCB) June 19, 2019

A jury disagrees — Josh Wahl (@damnitwahl) June 20, 2019

They just keep digging that hole they're in — Tune-that-thing! (@darryl_blanco) June 19, 2019

"Did tenured staff members of Oberlin College commit defamation? Yes. Did they do so with college assets? Yes. Did they do so with the knowledge and encouragement of the leaders of the college? Yes" — Curtis (@ashamancurtis) June 20, 2019

According to the lawsuit, some professors even gave students credit for skipping class and protesting in front of the bakery.

Can they issue an FAQ that directly contradicts a court ruling forcing them to pay out tens of millions? — Sween (@sweenprs) June 20, 2019

FAQ: Can Oberlin be sued for new ludicrous behavior such as making false statements in a blast email? — Xerxes Xiquez (@XXiquez) June 20, 2019

These guys won't be happy until they have to sign over the college's entire endowment to the bakery. Will they? — Charles Borner (@charlesborner) June 20, 2019

Oberlin College would do best to STFU. — Trumptastic (@TrumptasticNH) June 19, 2019

Ironic that a college has the inability to learn its lesson.

