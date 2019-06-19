You might remember that during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, while Republican senators like Lindsey Graham and Orrin Hatch were asking questions, an intern from Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was posting their personal information, like home phone numbers and addresses, on Wikipedia, and even threatened to post their children’s health information if a witness told on him.

The perpetrator was 27-year-old Jackson Cosko — a cybersecurity graduate student.

Where did he end up? Prison.

The Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak reports:

Even after Cosko was arrested and a computer was quarantined, Capitol Police and Senate employees did not realize that keylogger devices were plugged in to many of the office’s computers, according to prosecutors. The devices continued to beam every keystroke — including passwords to personal and business accounts — over a WiFi signal that could be accessed from the public hallway.

The Senate later realized that it was still being spied on only because Cosko informed government agents of the devices, the memo says. Police still have been unable to detect the devices’s WiFi signals, making it impossible to rule out that they aren’t plugged in elsewhere in Congress.

