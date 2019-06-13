As Twitchy reported Wednesday night, President Trump lit up Twitter following an interview with George Stephanopoulos where he said if a foreign figure approached him with dirt on his 2020 rival, sure he’d give it a listen.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway poured some cold water on the media firestorm by reminding CNN’s Jake Tapper that Hillary Clinton and the DNC “secretly bought and paid for information sourced to shady foreign actors, got government officials to weaponize it, and used Jake Tapper to publicize it to undermine peaceful transfer of power and meddle in administration of government.”

Of course, Democrats are having a fit and Rep. Ilhan Omar had just one word in response to that ABC News interview:

Sorry, Omar, but you’ve got to wait at the back of a very long line of Democrats who have called for Trump’s impeachment. One Congressman introduced articles of impeachment the day he was sworn in, and Rep. Al Green’s been trying to impeach Trump for everything, from maligning the press to tweeting about NFL players disrespecting the flag by kneeling during the anthem.

In any case, Twitter had its own words for Omar.

One word N-O — ku dox (@EricPWoodford) June 13, 2019

One word "NOPE" — Diane🌸 (@DianeNoMoreLies) June 13, 2019

Two words: Won't happen… — Matt Haubrich (@007haubrich) June 13, 2019

Two words: no grounds. — Grace (@GraceStrength) June 13, 2019

Three Words:

Grasping at Straws — Timothy Seaman (@pinotman) June 13, 2019

Literally none of that was an impeachable offense. — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) June 13, 2019

One Word for you – Fraud — Claudia (@southerncharme7) June 13, 2019

Three words: campaign finance violations — Paul Parmesan (@Dr_Funktastic) June 13, 2019

Two words: tax evasion — ɧųŋყɧųʂɧ 💜 (@Srsly_58) June 13, 2019

One phrase. Tax fraud. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) June 13, 2019

Three Words: INCOME TAX FRAUD.https://t.co/dOqY8c7uLV — CASEY JONES (@CAS3Y_JON3S) June 13, 2019

I have four for you: You're a tax fraud — kyle martin (@kylemartie) June 13, 2019

Three Words : Pay your taxes ! — Vero🌶❤️🔥📜 (@veronikk) June 13, 2019

five words to you >>tax fraud and immigration fraud — 🆒❌tazz❌🆒 (@jepp03578406) June 13, 2019

One word for you: Expulsion. Ok, another one: Deportation. — Tom Exposes Liberal BS (@ExposingLibsBS) June 13, 2019

Two words: revoke citizenship https://t.co/4hcMoGYGSl — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) June 13, 2019

2 words for you: STEP DOWN — Steve 🇺🇲🇮🇹 NYY, NYG, Conserv, Pro-life (@sdt927) June 13, 2019

Five Words: Get out of our congress. — Douglas M. Ducote Sr. (@DouglasDucote) June 13, 2019

One word: leave. — TheAwakened1 (@TAwakened1) June 13, 2019

Three words: Delete your account — David Cerritelli (@CerritelliDavid) June 13, 2019

