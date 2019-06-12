As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Eric Swalwell is still a member of the 0 percent club according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, but he’s not giving up yet — his mission to take assault weapons off the streets is too important. He made it clear when he announced that gun control was his pet cause, and he made it even clearer that he’d quickly put down any armed rebellion against gun confiscation, even if it took nuclear weapons.

Swalwell’s still sticking to his guns, so to speak, and he told CNN’s S.E. Cupp that as president he won’t be confiscating anyone’s guns, just like he tweeted recently that you can “keep your pistols, keep your shotguns, keep your rifles” under his administration. Does that include semi-automatic pistols and rifles, or are those considered assault weapons? Because those you’re going to have to turn in.

.@ericswalwell: "And so, I'm not confiscating anyone's guns… Swalwell in the very same sentence: "…but my plan does say if you have an assault weapon, you would have to sell it back to the government." pic.twitter.com/cXMsFGHeve — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2019

If @ericswalwell becomes POTUS and tells you to turn in your guns, what would you do? — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 12, 2019

Guys, he only wants your assault weapons, like your AR-15s and such. Military-style hardware.

Don’t have to confiscate guns if you’ve nuked them pic.twitter.com/HyYuvja3xt — Andrew S. (@shoutingboy) June 12, 2019

There is no problem here, I didn't buy it from the government. — Mac (@RagnarWeaponX) June 12, 2019

"Back"? I didn't buy mine from the government, so I get to keep it, right? — John Sheridan (@JohnSheridan12) June 12, 2019

Can someone ask him how you “sell back” something that was never theirs in the first place? — Jacob Alan (@jamfh7) June 12, 2019

Can’t sell them back something they never owned — Jordan (@JordanLethal) June 12, 2019

$50 mil, take it or leave it Eric — Clay Counts (@ClayCounts21) June 12, 2019

Cool. Cool. Mine costs $100 Million.

Cash only. — Professor M (@thepocketgeek) June 12, 2019

I don't think the government would pass my background check. — Tom Schneeberg (@TomSchneeberg) June 12, 2019

It’s not confiscation if you get fair market value…under threat of force from government officials. Eric Sawell’s government is here to help and he wants you to always remember he has the nukes. — Bill Phillips (@bphi1908) June 12, 2019

So wait, so his plan is that the Govt is going to force you to pay extra tax dollars, which they then are going to use to make you give up a gun at a price they set? This is why he is polling at 0.0% pic.twitter.com/H9IrkYGVfY — Christopher (@Christopher977) June 12, 2019

"I'm not going to confiscate your weapons, what am I? Some kind of crazy controlling government person? So, my plan would be to take guns away from people." — Jeff Williams (@Ioawagen) June 12, 2019

Again, define “assault weapon”. We can see right through you, jerk. #2a — usaalltheway (@1a2a4life) June 12, 2019

If you count ALL long guns, including shotguns & muskets, the total # of homicides per year is under 400. That is to say, fewer murders than are committed with hands & feet. His is a "solution" without a problem. — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) June 12, 2019

@ericswalwell what happens if I refuse to sale my firearm? — Dark Cloud Dawgs (@sgt_stingray) June 12, 2019

Per Swalwell that’s when the nukes come out. — The Lone Cypress (@nixpix101) June 12, 2019

When the feds arrest someone for felony possession of a legally acquired firearm, obviously they are going to confiscate it at the same time. — John W. (@Bearcat50) June 12, 2019

Unfortunately I just lost all my guns in a recent boating accident. — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) June 12, 2019

Ol' Duke Nukem may be dumber than Maxine, lol. He makes me laugh — Bill Platcard (@Yankee_Fan4Eva) June 12, 2019

I may donate that dollar. I want to see how funny the debates would be. — Le Fist (@deafdawgs) June 12, 2019

How could anyone take this guy seriously?!! — Susie Bosch (@SusieBosch) June 12, 2019

Don’t worry ….we poll at the same percentage. — WhoaIfTrue (@WhoaIf) June 12, 2019

