As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Eric Swalwell is still a member of the 0 percent club according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll, but he’s not giving up yet — his mission to take assault weapons off the streets is too important. He made it clear when he announced that gun control was his pet cause, and he made it even clearer that he’d quickly put down any armed rebellion against gun confiscation, even if it took nuclear weapons.

Swalwell’s still sticking to his guns, so to speak, and he told CNN’s S.E. Cupp that as president he won’t be confiscating anyone’s guns, just like he tweeted recently that you can “keep your pistols, keep your shotguns, keep your rifles” under his administration. Does that include semi-automatic pistols and rifles, or are those considered assault weapons? Because those you’re going to have to turn in.

Guys, he only wants your assault weapons, like your AR-15s and such. Military-style hardware.

