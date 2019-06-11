It was breaking news last Thursday night when Twitchy reported that the Minnesota Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure Board had released the findings of its investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar, brought on by a complaint filed by state Rep. Steve Drazkowski.

In short, the board ordered Omar to pay about $4,000 in reimbursements and fines as well as file amended disclosures. Not only had Omar’s campaign committee improperly paid for quite a few trips, but it looked as though she’d also filed her taxes for several years as married filing jointly — just not with the man to whom she was legally married at the time.

Again, that was Thursday night, and we hadn’t seen any more about it — not even a “clapback” tweet from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — until the following Tuesday when the AP’s Central Region picked up the story. Better late than never? Wonder which editor let this slip through?

Minnesota officials say Rep. Ilhan Omar illegally filed joint tax returns with her current husband years before they were married and at a time when she was married to another man. https://t.co/0c7kSRwJ0o — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) June 11, 2019

AP is reporting that Rep. Omar was filing joint tax returns with her husband before they were married and while she was still married to another man. https://t.co/nZTqSi2GOh — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) June 11, 2019

The AP for some reason decided to present its story in question-and-answer form; e.g., “Hasn’t Omar faced criticism on other issues?” See?

Q: What has Omar said about this? A: Very little. In response to questions from The Associated Press, her campaign sent an emailed statement saying, “All of Rep. Omar’s tax filings are fully compliant with all applicable tax law.” The campaign did not make Omar available for an interview or answer specific questions from the AP. In response to the overall campaign finance investigation, she said in a statement last week that she will comply with the state board findings calling for her to repay money and pay a penalty.

She’s said “very little?” Not even a tweet saying, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby”? That’s not like her.

And don’t worry; the AP also made note that, “As one of the first two Muslim women in Congress she has faced heightened scrutiny and has been accused of making anti-Semitic remarks,” and, “She has also been dogged by conservatives who have raised questions about her past.”

Republicans pounce!

"While @IlhanMN has called for President @realDonaldTrump to release his tax returns, her campaign did not acknowledge the AP’s request to release hers." https://t.co/xeJFni2VDe — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) June 11, 2019

And what will happen? Anything? — Philip Mango (@PhilMango) June 11, 2019

Magic 8-Ball says: No.

So… Sexist or racist? In 3…2…1… — Jean 🥤 (@jks417) June 11, 2019

BOTH — DHIMYB71 (@dhimyb71) June 11, 2019

Depending on the situation they may have been common-law married. — Lake Whiting (@LakeWhiting) June 11, 2019

True, but according to the AP story, Minnesota does not allow joint filing for common-law marriages, “and filing joint tax returns with someone who is not your legal spouse is against both federal and state law.”

I thought no one was above the law? — just a girl in the world (@BD12HK) June 11, 2019

Wait? What? A dishonest Dem. cheating on their taxes?

May it never be! — Vincil Muselova (@VMuselova) June 11, 2019

See? No raise equals instant corruption… — Hank (@athikerhank) June 11, 2019

Yes, that’s why it’s so important that Congress gets a cost of living increase, so things like this don’t happen.

My shocked face: 😶 — Chippy Boi (@Chipper723) June 11, 2019

C'mon man … her words mean other things. — Big Jay (@BiggestJay2050) June 11, 2019

Thanks, Nancy.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from the modern left is that facts don’t matter. So basically, this elected official did nothing wrong 🤷🏽‍♂️ — 5Dried Grams (@gullynoey) June 11, 2019

All about the Benjamins, right @IlhanMN? — JWF (@JammieWF) June 11, 2019

“ Some people did something.“ — D.C. Kaiser (@Ckdepo) June 11, 2019

@IlhanMN someone married somebody — Nismo Stuff (@NismoStuff) June 11, 2019

Seems legit — . (@TheBiz253) June 11, 2019

She’s a Democrat, so it’s all good. — Paul (@pjb438) June 11, 2019

Sadly, nothing will come of this. The press has her back. — James Rice (@jrice401) June 11, 2019

As we said, we’re shocked the AP even picked up on this at all. It probably took them a few days to fact-check it; they’d hate to smear a Democrat without verifying everything first.

Thanks again Minnesota. 🙄🙄 — Kentucky Angie (@adkn00) June 11, 2019

Related: