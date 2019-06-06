Twitchy founder Michelle Malkin had teased some big upcoming news about Rep. Ilhan Omar, and here it is. The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board released the findings of its investigation begun in light of complaints by state Rep. Steve Drazkowski, and they don’t look good for Omar.

Wonder which sassy emoji Omar will use when she tweets about this?

Minnesota Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure Board has released findings into @IlhanMN 's shady spending practices in response to state Rep. Steve Drazkowski's complaints. She has been ordered to pay about $4,000 in reimbursements & fines, plus file amended disclosures. /1 — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 6, 2019

Here are the Minnesota Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure Board's conclusions of law in re. @IlhanMN /2 pic.twitter.com/aKx4hdXEMO — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 6, 2019

And here are the orders of the Minnesota Campaign Finance & Public Disclosure Board in re. @IlhanMN requiring that she pay up, plus describe fully and disclose the amounts she paid for "immigration services" related to her divorce with 10 days. Tick tock. /3 pic.twitter.com/SWAJb7q4mM — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 6, 2019

Things that make you go hmmm: Read this closely and keep in mind that @ilhanmn was legally married to Ahmed Elmi from 2009-2017 while also filing joint tax returns with Ahmed Hirsi in 2014 and 2015. Time to get federal IRS officials involved… pic.twitter.com/QERg3PoBZD — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) June 6, 2019

Yeah, about that whole filing joint tax returns thing …

BREAKING — Important Ilhan Omar thread on just-released campaign finance investigation conclusions: The report’s finding that @IlhanMN committed SIX campaign finance violations is, amazingly, not the report’s key takeaway. (1/x) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

As I have written, @IlhanMN likely committed a remarkable number of additional felonies due to her fraudulent 2009-2017 marriage. Today’s report appears to confirm the worst of them: @IlhanMN may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent federal and state tax returns. (2/x) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

The report states that @IlhanMN and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015. Yet they were not married. @IlhanMN was married to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi from 2009-2017. According to both federal and MN law, this is illegal. (3/x) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

There is no “unmarried filing jointly” status. @IlhanMN and Hirsi did not have a recognized common law marriage from another state. (Which would have been worse, anyway — it would have been bigamy.) (4/x) pic.twitter.com/6ePSqEIBNH — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

Here’s the report page stating @IlhanMN and Hirsi filed jointly (5/x): pic.twitter.com/Qy2EGiRYJ9 — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

To summarize: The report claims that @IlhanMN and Ahmed Hirsi filed joint tax returns in at least 2014-2015. Yet @IlhanMN was legally married to another man from 2009-2017. A sitting congresswoman may have filed EIGHT YEARS of fraudulent, felonious, tax returns. (End) — David Steinberg 🧔🏻 (@realDSteinberg) June 6, 2019

Surprised? I kept explaining her immense hypocrisy. — dorierez سلام שלום (@Dorierez) June 6, 2019

You're an islamaphobe for investigating her..also a bigot…and a racist…something like that — Brendan Wollman (@BrendanWoll) June 6, 2019

No biggie because “racist”, or something. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) June 6, 2019

Wait for it …

You people claimed Obama was an African. Now you're attacking her? You really do hate black people, eh? — Omar S (@walidkhn) June 6, 2019

MSM: But Trump!!! — David Savage (@tecnomuzik) June 6, 2019

Imagine for one second that Donald Trump had done this. The Loony Left would be even more unhinged than they are now! The double standard is glaring — Clouseau! (@Clousseau3) June 6, 2019

She needs to be expelled from office if true — CTrain (@ChristopTreanor) June 6, 2019

So what's anyone going to do about it… NOTHING! So very tired of our ELECTED officials breaking rules & laws and having zero consequences. The whole system is rigged & we the people pay the ultimate price. Gov't & so called "stars" ARE above the law in this place. Bunch of BS! — Ginger B (@GKB1963) June 6, 2019

Nothing will be done to her. Just like nothing has been done to Al Sharpton for his tax evasion. Pisses me off. — Sher #WeThePeople 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@sher1264) June 6, 2019

I thought the Dems said campaign finance violations were very serious and required impeachment??? — Pappy J (@PappyJ16) June 6, 2019

Goodness she is very interesting indeed — MAGA DAY BY DAY (@Beylotte) June 6, 2019

She'll have a Go Fund Me account and make $100000 — carolyn (@cshd5) June 6, 2019

If not already.

We’ll let you know if we hear any “clapback” from Omar’s sisters in Congress.

Related: