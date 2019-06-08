Beto O’Rourke appeared at an immigration forum atÂ Grand View University Saturday that was so woke that each panelist’s preferred pronouns were written on their placards:

Here are the placards up close pic.twitter.com/hTzoGp63Fn — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) June 8, 2019

Back in February, O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that if elected president, not only would he not build a wall â€” he’d pass a referendum to tear down the border walls that are already in placeÂ â€” so his stance on open borders is pretty clear.

At the forum Saturday, O’Rourke was asked about the test immigrants must pass to become U.S. citizens and if it doesn’t pose another “structural barrier” for immigrants. Of course, he agreed (in his own characteristic noncommittal way, much as Kamala Harris always does).

.@BetoORourke says the elimination of the citizenship exam is "something for us to think about" in response to a panelist characterizing the test as another structural barrier for immigrants. — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) June 8, 2019

Here’s a crazy thought: maybe there should be barriers, physical and otherwise, to becoming a United States citizen. Even sainted Barack Obama was once dubbed the Deporter-in-Chief.

.@BetoORourke mentions former President Obama by name: "In one year of the Obama admin, 400,000 undocumented immigrants" were deported. Says that it's time to get "off the back foot" w/ immigration policy and into something more proactive — Brittany Shepherd (@blrshepherd) June 8, 2019

Maybe O’Rourke has missed the news on the campaign trail, but President Trump just did something more proactive by cutting a deal with Mexico.

Question for @BetoORourke – do we have a country or donâ€™t we? — Lulu Lapin (@Lulu_Lapin) June 8, 2019

The only barriers democrats want are the ones between us and our liberty and us and our income. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) June 8, 2019

If we built the right kind of border fence, O’Rourke could do some gnarly grinds on it on his skateboard.

Even seen as Hail Mary purely for headlines, this is unsettling. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) June 8, 2019

No way would I support elimination of the citizen test — Steve Bittner (@bittnerse) June 8, 2019

The citizenship exam is 10 civics questions. Of which one must six right. There is also a reading and writing english portion. — scottlassley (@scottlassley) June 8, 2019

I've tutored people to study for it and it was a good way to get to know new people in my community; the experience of students and teachers meeting to prepare for the test can be a good way to improve integration. — Eric Gallager (ã‚¨ãƒªãƒƒã‚¯) (@cooljeanius) June 8, 2019

Millions of Americans have walked that path, if it ain't broke…..well, then there is O'Rourke. Maybe he should try taking that test. — RhonnMarney (@RhonnMarney) June 8, 2019

It's supposed to he a barrier…. all tests are. — 1001 Roadbeerian Nights (@MckinleyDHughes) June 8, 2019

Itâ€™s supposed to be a structural barrier. An achievement to be celebrated. This guy is such a clown. — drewdown1266 (@drewdown1266) June 8, 2019

There should be more "structural barriers" for immigrants, not less. — Paulie Sigh (@Paulie_Sigh) June 8, 2019

The citizenship test should be given to every graduating high school student in the US. If they fail, they do not graduate and the school loses some Federal funding. — P G Sroufe (@pgsroufe49) June 8, 2019

It would not surprise me in the least if every Democrat agreed with this. They absolutely hate our country and Americans. — HurricaneCrossfire (@KathrynMaga) June 8, 2019

We live in utterly stupid times and I blame progressivism 100%. — Mz. J. (@jaybluuee) June 8, 2019

These people are out of their goddamn minds. Why doesnâ€™t @BetoORourke just come out and say heâ€™s consciously trying to destroy America. He might gain a little extra communist support that way. — James (@JimmyJ2U) June 8, 2019

He really is for open borders. He needs to take another long road trip. Alone. — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) June 8, 2019

and, of course, no one pushed back because he's so "Kennedyesque", right? — Abe Fromanâ„¢ (@WerIstDeinPa) June 8, 2019

I forgot he was running. — Everybody stay calm (@ctg22) June 8, 2019

What a pathetic pandering louse. That sort of unserious approach to serious issues by itself should be disqualifying for anyone wanting to be president. — William Keane (@largebill68) June 8, 2019

OK, can we finally stop with the idea that this tool should be anywhere near the Oval Office? — ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ Fight The Left ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@Gooms) June 8, 2019

Dear @TheDemocrats: Pro tip: Anyone who lost to Ted Cruz in a Senate race is not the guy you want to run for president. (Cruz is not a great candidate by any means.)

Beto is merely a cooler, younger, richer, less Sandinista version of @BilldeBlasio. — Eric Owens (@ericowensdc) June 8, 2019

Beto is a furry — Stevie Wonder1369 (@wonder1369) June 8, 2019

