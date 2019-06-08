Beto O’Rourke appeared at an immigration forum atÂ Grand View University Saturday that was so woke that each panelist’s preferred pronouns were written on their placards:

Back in February, O’Rourke told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that if elected president, not only would he not build a wall â€” he’d pass a referendum to tear down the border walls that are already in placeÂ â€” so his stance on open borders is pretty clear.

At the forum Saturday, O’Rourke was asked about the test immigrants must pass to become U.S. citizens and if it doesn’t pose another “structural barrier” for immigrants. Of course, he agreed (in his own characteristic noncommittal way, much as Kamala Harris always does).

Here’s a crazy thought: maybe there should be barriers, physical and otherwise, to becoming a United States citizen. Even sainted Barack Obama was once dubbed the Deporter-in-Chief.

Maybe O’Rourke has missed the news on the campaign trail, but President Trump just did something more proactive by cutting a deal with Mexico.

If we built the right kind of border fence, O’Rourke could do some gnarly grinds on it on his skateboard.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkecitizenship testexamimmigration forum