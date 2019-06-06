We all called President Trump mad when he said he was going to impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods coming over the border from Mexico starting June 10 and lasting “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP.”

Conservatives, rightfully so, reminded the president that tariffs aren’t very conservatives, and the media pitched in with stories saying the price of American-made autos would rise by $1,300 (and a Chipotle burrito would go up a nickel).

So who expected the tariff gambit to work?

We might be wrong here, but aren’t legitimate asylum seekers already supposed to file their claims in the first country they reach? Mexico had already instituted a “You Are Home” asylum program including shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs for the massive caravan of Central American refugees that trekked right across Mexico up to the U.S. border anyway.

We’re not experts on the subject, but we’re pretty it’s very much in line with U.S. asylum laws if the refugees are coming from Central America and bypassing Mexico to claim asylum here.

And yes, as Twitchy reported, Canada’s own southern border was overwhelmed with Haitian refugees fleeing the United States after word got out that the Trump administration was going to end a “temporary” arrangement to house Haitians who had fled a devastating earthquake — back in 2010 — and never returned home.

This guy? Let us check in on him and get back to you. Or you can try searching CNN’s site and coming up empty.

