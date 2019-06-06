We all called President Trump mad when he said he was going to impose a 5 percent tariff on all goods coming over the border from Mexico starting June 10 and lasting “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP.”

Conservatives, rightfully so, reminded the president that tariffs aren’t very conservatives, and the media pitched in with stories saying the price of American-made autos would rise by $1,300 (and a Chipotle burrito would go up a nickel).

So who expected the tariff gambit to work?

BREAKING Mexican and US officials are discussing deal that would dramatically increase immigration enforcement in Mexico w/National Guard, and transform asylum rules across entire region by making applicants seek refuge in first country they arrive to https://t.co/pMBvlaOpKC — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) June 6, 2019

As part of asylum overhaul, Guatemalan asylum seekers at US border would be sent to southern Mexico, and Honduran & Salvadorans would be flown to Guatemala, whose govt has been in talks with DHS officials to implement the plan. Unclear if terms will be enough to please Trump — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) June 6, 2019

We might be wrong here, but aren’t legitimate asylum seekers already supposed to file their claims in the first country they reach? Mexico had already instituted a “You Are Home” asylum program including shelter, medical attention, schooling, and jobs for the massive caravan of Central American refugees that trekked right across Mexico up to the U.S. border anyway.

Mexico is pledging to expand immigration detention and enforcement, go after smugglers with US intel, etc. Both sides still far apart on targets. Mexico pledging to reduce migration flows to last fall levels ~60k/CBP arrests per month. US negotiators saying Trump wants much lower — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) June 6, 2019

so what you're saying is threatening a tariff worked? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) June 6, 2019

That’s the thing. This was never about economics. It was all about diplomatic leverage. — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) June 6, 2019

One wonders if #Trump playing hardball using tariffs might have had something to do with progress on stopping this via #Mexico migrant flow?! — Rick Crowley (@tweetingbrit) June 6, 2019

But, I thought the caravans were organic. Why freeze cartel bank accounts associated with organizing caravans 🐣

😕 @KurtSchlichter @SpeakerPelosi — @PatrickBaughan (@PatrickBaughan1) June 6, 2019

This is wrong on so many levels – violating international law and US law — Impatient Cat 🐺🤴🐺👸🐺🐎🐺🚣‍♀️ #Beto2020 Ⓜ️🍑🤡 (@ImpatientCatX1) June 6, 2019

I can’t imagine that this change in asylum would comply with international humanitarian rights law. — Deb (@DebWilhelm69) June 6, 2019

It’s also against American asylum laws — booyah (@slabandsauce) June 6, 2019

We’re not experts on the subject, but we’re pretty it’s very much in line with U.S. asylum laws if the refugees are coming from Central America and bypassing Mexico to claim asylum here.

Aren't they already supposed to be doing that? — Beans and lemoñadé (@B3anZ0nT0ast) June 6, 2019

This is exactly how our law is supposed to work. — Brian 🇲🇽🇮🇱 (@SpeakingBee) June 6, 2019

No, read 8 U.S. Code § 1158 (a) (2) (A) It allows for asylum seekers to be removed to a safe 3rd country if an agreement exists between the countries. — Mr. Rodgers (@rodgers1125) June 6, 2019

TLDR: Agreement would make Mexico follow the same rules in dealing with Asylum seekers as Canada has for a while. — Rick M (@RickFloridaE) June 6, 2019

And yes, as Twitchy reported, Canada’s own southern border was overwhelmed with Haitian refugees fleeing the United States after word got out that the Trump administration was going to end a “temporary” arrangement to house Haitians who had fled a devastating earthquake — back in 2010 — and never returned home.

What???? You mean migrants from the Congo can’t go to Mexico and then travel to the US and claim asylum… really? Harsh (dripping sarcasm!) — 😻Pouncing Cat (@CatCastle1) June 6, 2019

@NickMiroff , do you know of any data or updated numbers that indicate the share of people being released who end up seeking asylum? Many of those I've talked have said they don't intend to seek asylum. — Perla Trevizo (@Perla_Trevizo) June 6, 2019

Wait a minute

I was reliably informed that Trump crashed our economy & Chipotle's business model w/ the crazy tariff threat Now we find out he's fixing the border issue with it Un-Presidented https://t.co/Q5Xf7S7dP4 — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) June 6, 2019

This is odd, because we were all assured by the media and Democrats that this tariff war was going to be disastrous? As it turns out, Trump may just fix this on his own as Congress dithers. — Jake Stull (@RedWaveBeast) June 6, 2019

This sounds like winning. — PIAccount (@PIAccount1) June 6, 2019

Excellent. This will free up a lot of journalists to investigate other pressing topics that they've ignored. Like how sanctuary city policies protected an illegal alien serial killer who may have murdered hundreds of Americans. Any update on that yet? — BKactual (@BKactualPodcast) June 6, 2019

This guy? Let us check in on him and get back to you. Or you can try searching CNN’s site and coming up empty.

