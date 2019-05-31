Tariff Man is at it again! Donald Trump’s got this trade war thing all figured out, you guys:

On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP. The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied,.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

….at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades. Because of the Dems, our Immigration Laws are BAD. Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem. Time for them to finally do what must be done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

In order not to pay Tariffs, if they start rising, companies will leave Mexico, which has taken 30% of our Auto Industry, and come back home to the USA. Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels. The Tariff is about stopping drugs as well as illegals! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

90% of the Drugs coming into the United States come through Mexico & our Southern Border. 80,000 people died last year, 1,000,000 people ruined. This has gone on for many years & nothing has been done about it. We have a 100 Billion Dollar Trade Deficit with Mexico. It’s time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

Everything’s going to be OK.

Makes sense — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 31, 2019

It’s all going to be OK.

This is inconceivably stupid. https://t.co/rsg00bfsQe — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) May 31, 2019

Create an economic crisis in Mexico to [checks notes] stop illegal border crossings 🤔 https://t.co/rsg00bfsQe — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) May 31, 2019

Surely, nothing will deter illegal immigration from Mexico like… destroying Mexico's economy. pic.twitter.com/Ele6PHjTMi — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) May 31, 2019

Harming the Mexican economy will sure work at keeping people from crossing…oh…wait. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 31, 2019

We can stop illegal immigration from Mexico by raising tariffs until the US economy is worse than Mexico pic.twitter.com/I95eNjc8a3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 31, 2019

13 dimensional chess! Just wait until they agree to pay for the wall too! https://t.co/8xHAaOhSzw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 31, 2019

It’s gonna be tremendous. Believe him.

Here are 5 reasons why Trump's latest Mexico tariff gambit is reckless and mindbogglingly stupid https://t.co/wYY0Hr4XXR — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 31, 2019

Deutsche Bank: Trump's Mexico tariffs could 'cripple' U.S. auto industry, raise average price of cars by $1,300 https://t.co/AMWPi4YULB — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 31, 2019

Mexico tariffs would disproportionately hurt US car makers relative to Japanese and Korean companies. Price of GM cars would go up ~$2500, while Toyotas and Hondas would only increase by a few hundred dollars and Hyundais would be barely affected https://t.co/AMWPi4YULB — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 31, 2019

So Trump's brilliant "American first" tariff policy on Mexico would actually make it relatively more attractive for American consumers to purchase foreign cars over American ones. https://t.co/AMWPi4YULB — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) May 31, 2019

Just tremendous.

From @SenToomey: “The president’s use of tax hikes on Americans as a tool to affect change in Mexican policy is misguided. It is past time for Congress to step up and reassert its Constitutional responsibility on tariffs.” — James Pethokoukis (@JimPethokoukis) May 31, 2019

Sorry, Senator Toomey. Your economic logic isn’t needed here. So many Americans to punish, so little time!

