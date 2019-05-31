Tariff Man is at it again! Donald Trump’s got this trade war thing all figured out, you guys:

Everything’s going to be OK.

It’s all going to be OK.

It’s gonna be tremendous. Believe him.

Just tremendous.

Sorry, Senator Toomey. Your economic logic isn’t needed here. So many Americans to punish, so little time!

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

