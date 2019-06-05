Somebody mentioned earlier that the only people who should be demonetized are the people YouTube is paying to work there. The video service literally changed its opinion overnight on whether Steven Crowder was violating community guidelines or not, and as Twitchy reported, YouTube was applauded by the SPLC Wednesday for taking steps to keep the site from becoming “a global organizing tool for the radical right.”

That’s because YouTube had announced it had taken down thousands of videos. In the process, history teacher Scott Allsop, head of humanities at an international school in Romania, was branded a purveyor of hate speech.

YouTube have banned me for 'hate speech', I think due to clips on Nazi policy featuring propaganda speeches by Nazi leaders. I'm devastated to have this claim levelled against me, and frustrated 15yrs of materials for #HistoryTeacher community have ended so abruptly.@TeamYouTube — Mr Allsop History (@MrAllsopHistory) June 5, 2019

Having looked into what might have happened, I've found this blog post from YouTube published today. https://t.co/NsmGgIZKg9 Reading this, though, I struggle to see how any of the videos on my channel fit their criteria for an outright ban. — Mr Allsop History (@MrAllsopHistory) June 5, 2019

Hi @TeamYouTube this is embarrassing for you. — Chris Baker (@Zacnaloen) June 5, 2019

This just happened to us as well. — Deep Fat Fried (@Deepfatfriedpod) June 5, 2019

That's outrageous. Sorry to hear that and I hope it's resolved quickly – recently recommended your channel while doing supply to a class of Yr 11s whose history teacher had been off most of the year…they found it so helpful — Jackie Teale (@JackieTeale) June 5, 2019

No! It’s so vital children learn about this period of history from teachers. @YouTube please can you get this fixed — Jane Masters (@mrsjmasters) June 5, 2019

I've retweeted but please let us know if there are other ways we can help. This is devastating and so wrong, Scott. Your resources have been invaluable. I'm so sorry. — Jenny H 🏰 (@JenHistoryCW11) June 5, 2019

Thanks @gaywonk I hope your fragile ego was worth it.. so many creators hit by your actions…. — PB_Miami (@miami_pb) June 5, 2019

#VoxAdpocalypse Now taking out history channels because history is racist too https://t.co/rbBHxhYMr6 — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 5, 2019

History is violence. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) June 5, 2019

Good to see that critical thinking is alive and well — Dustbowldano (@DustbowlDano) June 5, 2019

Hope this is resolved soon – I usually go to your channel first when I'm looking for clips to support my IGCSE teaching! — Susan Reed (@susanreed24) June 5, 2019

I'm sorry, because I've watched a lot. I guess they are afraid to have better content than The "History" Channel in their drive to become just another cable company. — Pulp Writer (@PulpHerb) June 5, 2019

you deserve a follow sir. this is absolutely ridiculous. and here i thought 2019 couldn't get any dumber — some guy in cyberspace (@cyberspace_guy) June 5, 2019

So if we uploaded some @HISTORY clips of WW2 they'd be taken down for hate speech violations before copyright enfrigement? There's some saying about repeating history but I've forgotten it…. — Eric Twitfollower (@twitheadfolwr) June 5, 2019

This is unbelievable. Your channel is a brilliant resource. YouTube need to sort this out. Insanity to ban videos of topics that must be taught. Hope it is rectified quickly. — Nisha Stephenson (@StephensonNisha) June 5, 2019

That's awful! Our department loves your stuff! It's for educational purposes to support History teaching, can they not tell the difference? — Louise Blackstock (@lblackstock23) June 5, 2019

This is appalling – so many of our students use your account to help them with their revision. This needs sorting ASAP YouTube! — Kate Reed (@KatieAReed) June 5, 2019

See? This is the problem — Drake Jeffers (@Hetrovono) June 5, 2019

Happened to me too. I had some old videos made while i was in school. The videos were a part of a project for an exam where me and my classmate subtitled one of Hitlers famous speeches to danish. They were private but still removed from youtube… — sops (@sopsxd) June 5, 2019

Madness! It's clearly for educational purposes. I really hope it's sorted, you've helped so many teachers and students — emily march (@emilyamfmarch1) June 5, 2019

Absolutely ridiculous, and really awful timing just before GCSE paper 3 – my students use this material to help support their learning: it is for educational purposes. Madness to block it – total lack of understanding @TeamYouTube — Nicola Picariello (@NicPicariello) June 5, 2019

Welcome to digital book burning. — 下弦の月 (@KageNoTatsumaki) June 5, 2019

I'm sorry your efforts to educate are being censored. — Taxpayer1234 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Taxpayers1234) June 5, 2019

How utterly ridiculous. A crazy decision that clearly shows little understanding of the importance of what you do. You can surely appeal? — Ray Smith (@raysmudgersmith) June 5, 2019

Thank you, yes I have filed an appeal but I'm not sure of the process. There is no denying I have clips containing Nazi leaders speaking about the things they spoke about, but they're all couched in the context of a broad educational channel covering a huge range of topics. — Mr Allsop History (@MrAllsopHistory) June 5, 2019

I've seen some journalists today say they're getting the same ban for legit news sources and videos. Looks like the algorithm or whatever needs some major work. I hope the decision will get fixed and won't keep happening. — Craig (@user14201) June 5, 2019

#VoxAdpocalypse is hitting a lot of people really hard. It seems that war has begun. — My View America (@MyViewAmerica) June 5, 2019

