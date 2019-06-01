As Twitchy reported Friday, the latest poll from California wasn’t good for either Sen. Kamala Harris or Rep. Eric Swalwell, with Swalwell, no surprise, polling at less than 1 percent in his own state, placing him below Andrew Yang and somewhere very near Kirsten Gillibrand.

That’s important, because if Swalwell wants the nation’s nuclear codes, first he’s going to have to make it through the debates, and to qualify for a spot on the debate stage, he’s going to need to either register at at least 1 percent in at least three polls or show proof of 65,000 unique donors.

Looks like he’s going for the donors, which is probably a wise move, but there’s not a lot of dignity in his pitches. He promises, he just needs one dollar — it’s not so much the money as he just really needs to rack up some donors.

Every day we are getting closer and closer to our goal, but I need you–$1, seriously just $1, could make sure we get there. Join our movement and let's do this together! Click here ➡️https://t.co/KVrakzrhku pic.twitter.com/RkGw6fgAOd — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) June 1, 2019

Are we picking on the guy? Yes — but we’re still a little sore that he said the government could just resort to nukes to put down any armed resistance to his mandatory gun “buyback.”

If you wrote your message on a piece of cardboard you would look even more like a panhandler — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) June 1, 2019

A shirt with a collar would have been nice.

He's giving those with a cardboard sign on a street corner a bad name. — Taryn Miller (@Tarynfor12) June 1, 2019

You’re polling at 0%… that’s not a presidential campaign. You’re basically selling raffle tickets outside of a Sams Club. https://t.co/vt9ZY7n15i — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) June 1, 2019

Sam’s Club asked him to move his booth across the street. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 1, 2019

"Sir, we have standards." — BogusBowmanReport (@Hal_RTFLC) June 1, 2019

Well across the street is a Sears, shuttered of course. — The Camo(papa) Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 1, 2019

I’d almost be willing to donate just for the pure entertainment value of listening to this buffoon on the debate stage. That would be good humor. — WLF (@B_relieF) June 1, 2019

He’s such a putz. Still looks like a frat boy. — Jill 🇺🇸 (@ItsJustJill) June 1, 2019

well he is sorry that he’s white if anyone didn’t know — Frank (@tnecvolfanATL) June 1, 2019

It’s between this guy and the kid who delivers my newspaper in the morning. Think my $ will go further with the newsboy, who also has a better handle on world affairs. — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) June 1, 2019

He reminds me of the creepy kid in Better Off Dead…. https://t.co/Gf2rxMehDW — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 1, 2019

Creepy factor 11. — upperclasstwitoftheyear (@upperclasstwit3) June 1, 2019

Must be big money in running for president. You have NO chance, but you're doing it anyway. Maybe I'll give it a shot. I could use the extra cash — Craig Daliessio (@craigdaliessio) June 1, 2019

It was $5 yesterday. I've never seen a political campaign have a clearance sale. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) June 1, 2019

OMG, he's down to a buck from $5 earlier!! Why is he bothering? Never heard of this guy before this campaign. — rob gerundo (@RobGerundo) June 1, 2019

Wasn't it $5 yesterday? Is this discount weekend? — WineItIs (@Todays4me) June 1, 2019

Tomorrow:

.50 just .50 — AndrewStateCollegePA (@andrew16875) June 1, 2019

You'll get nothing and like it — Not a Doctor (@TheRandalHandle) June 1, 2019

Not one red cent. — 🇺🇸Thomas-S Fla🇺🇸 (@thomassfl) June 1, 2019

Sent you 100 pennies yesterday. Please keep your eye out for it in the mail. You’re a hero. — nickoftimelyness (@HartHallHellion) June 1, 2019

Will you take a Canadian dime? — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) June 1, 2019

If you move your eyebrows I’ll give you a dollar. — Jenny Anne (@tantrumblue1) June 1, 2019

Join 99.9999999% of polled voters and PASS. — Greg Barrows (@barrows_greg) June 1, 2019

My goal is to avoid creepers like you. I am making all my donations to my favorite senator–Graham. — Mary Wysong (@Powerpopfan2) June 1, 2019

My parents told me not to throw money away on bad investments. So, nah I'll pass. — Annie Bannanie (@AnnieMargrock) June 1, 2019

Think he's going the sympathy route 🙄 — It's_Carol (@JustCarol___) June 1, 2019

Here you go buddy: pic.twitter.com/gWhlxquqs4 — Intoxicating Masculinity (@thepocketgeek) June 1, 2019

Live footage of the line to donate $1 to the most desperate joke of a Candidate to EVER run for Public Office pic.twitter.com/x8fFVkUyed — David Cerritelli (@CerritelliDavid) June 1, 2019

Your goal is to infringe on the rights of Americans. No. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) June 1, 2019

"Go bold"….😂😂😂😂😂

Swalwell's idea of bold is using his phone to do a campaign video 👍#YouCantMakeThisUp — Easter Worshiper (@DEVOlutionistt) June 1, 2019

I donated a dollar for every percentage point you're polling at — Cedric Daniels (@a_folk_singer) June 1, 2019

Oh, that’s cold.

