The giant field of Democrat 2020 contenders are all vying to reach the threshold required to qualify for debates. Here’s a snapshot of how the Dem field is being received in the progressive state of California, which is of particular interest to home staters Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Eric Swalwell:

Trending

That’s got to be of some concern to the Harris campaign:

And Eric Swalwell’s number in his home state?

Well, there it is:

Maybe he should threaten to use nukes some more. That seems to have worked well the first time. *Eye roll*

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncaliforniaEric SwalwellKamala Harris