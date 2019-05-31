The giant field of Democrat 2020 contenders are all vying to reach the threshold required to qualify for debates. Here’s a snapshot of how the Dem field is being received in the progressive state of California, which is of particular interest to home staters Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Eric Swalwell:

2020 California Democratic Primary

Biden 30%

Sanders 23%

Harris 15%

Buttigieg 12%

Warren 12%

O'Rourke 3%

Gabbard 1%

Yang 1%

Castro 1%

Booker 1%@ChangePolls 5/25-28 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 31, 2019

Movement among Democratic primary leaders in California since our last poll: Biden +9

Sanders +1

Harris -4 More results and trends from California here: https://t.co/4RPos8if9L pic.twitter.com/RqvNgJnUbF — Change Research (@ChangePolls) May 31, 2019

That’s got to be of some concern to the Harris campaign:

If Harris is getting doubled up in her own state… https://t.co/fP9O58QPJf — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 31, 2019

That's… not a good poll for Harris. — 🐼marek🐼🏳️‍🌈 (@soonwewilldie) May 31, 2019

And Eric Swalwell’s number in his home state?

Well, there it is:

Maybe he should threaten to use nukes some more. That seems to have worked well the first time. *Eye roll*