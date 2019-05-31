The giant field of Democrat 2020 contenders are all vying to reach the threshold required to qualify for debates. Here’s a snapshot of how the Dem field is being received in the progressive state of California, which is of particular interest to home staters Sen. Kamala Harris and Rep. Eric Swalwell:
2020 California Democratic Primary
Biden 30%
Sanders 23%
Harris 15%
Buttigieg 12%
Warren 12%
O'Rourke 3%
Gabbard 1%
Yang 1%
Castro 1%
Booker 1%@ChangePolls 5/25-28
— Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) May 31, 2019
— Change Research (@ChangePolls) May 31, 2019
Movement among Democratic primary leaders in California since our last poll:
Biden +9
Sanders +1
Harris -4
More results and trends from California here: https://t.co/4RPos8if9L pic.twitter.com/RqvNgJnUbF
— Change Research (@ChangePolls) May 31, 2019
That’s got to be of some concern to the Harris campaign:
If Harris is getting doubled up in her own state… https://t.co/fP9O58QPJf
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) May 31, 2019
That's… not a good poll for Harris.
— 🐼marek🐼🏳️🌈 (@soonwewilldie) May 31, 2019
Harris 3rd in California? pic.twitter.com/qy1lTWXjWV
— MB (@mill0x0) May 31, 2019
And Eric Swalwell’s number in his home state?
@ericswalwell 0% in his home state 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/U0NgjYQTvC
— Evan (@MAGA__COUNTRY) May 31, 2019
Well, there it is:
Maybe he should threaten to use nukes some more. That seems to have worked well the first time. *Eye roll*