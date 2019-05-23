And the drama continues.

As Twitchy reported yesterday, President Trump cut short a meeting about infrastructure with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after Trump discovered that Pelosi had done a CNN hit saying on behalf of the House Democrats, “We believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up.”

A cover-up of what she didn’t specify, but it didn’t sit well with Trump, who took to the press, saying what the Democrats had done to him was “abuse,” adding, “I don’t do coverups.”

That wasn’t the end of it, though; Pelosi then doubled down in a statement accusing Trump of engaging in “an unprecedented coverup campaign of the facts.”

We guess you have to read the facts to find out what’s in them, but until then, Trump isn’t necessarily building bridges with Democratic leadership.

“Cryin’ Chuck” and “Crazy Nancy”? We don’t know if those would pass muster with Melania Trump’s anti-bullying campaign, but they’re pretty good. Pissed-off Trump is the best Trump.

Undeniably, and that whole watered down resolution they passed against all “hate” proves it. The kids are running the show.

And to seal the deal, President Trump upgraded last summer’s claim that he’s a very stable genius to “an extremely stable genius.”

To be continued …

