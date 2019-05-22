Earlier today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came out and accused President Trump of “engaging in a cover-up”:

Not long after that, the president had a scheduled meeting with Pelosi and Schumer during which infrastructure was to be discussed. It didn’t last long:

That meeting was cut short because of recent Democrat comments, as Trump told reporters afterward:

Trending

Not long after Trump’s comments, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer offered up their side of the story. Prepare the fainting couches:

Not long after accusing Trump of a “cover up,” Pelosi and Schumer were appalled Trump didn’t arrive in the “spirit of bipartisanship”:

Gee, it’s getting so Dems can’t continue to accuse a president of crimes with no evidence without getting a little pushback. That Schumer and Pelosi want people to believe they’re interested in any sort of “bipartisanship” is comical.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chuck SchumerDonald TrumpimpeachmentNancy Pelosi