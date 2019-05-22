Earlier today, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi came out and accused President Trump of “engaging in a cover-up”:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "We believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up" https://t.co/RhvismjmFt pic.twitter.com/dzi179fGu1 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 22, 2019

.@SpeakerPelosi says she and Democrats believe Trump "is engaged in a cover-up." pic.twitter.com/kuM7iLgIyw — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 22, 2019

Not long after that, the president had a scheduled meeting with Pelosi and Schumer during which infrastructure was to be discussed. It didn’t last long:

BREAKING: Democratic aides tell @NBCNews that Pres. Trump walked into the room with Democratic leaders, and stated that it was inconsiderate for Speaker Pelosi to accuse him of a cover up just before meeting; he complained for a few minutes and then walked out of the meeting. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2019

That meeting was cut short because of recent Democrat comments, as Trump told reporters afterward:

Pres heard about Pelosi statement this morning that he was engaged in a cover up. "I don't do coverups," says @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/R7LwVVgMXY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

"Here's the bottom line," says @POTUS. There was no collusion, no obstruction. He says "the crime was committed on the other side," referring to the Mueller investigation personnel. "This whole thing was a takedown attempt on the President," says @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/1JBBsBMyFf — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

Pres says Democrats more interested in investigations than working with him on trade, infrastructure and Rx prices. "Let them play their games," he said of Democratic probes and subpoenas. Says he respects Congress, but what Democrats have done is "abuse," he says. pic.twitter.com/GbXlE57Hdl — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

"This was very sad," says @POTUS, saying his meeting with Pelosi and Schumer was set up for 11AM, but then he heard House Dems were having a meeting beforehand "about the "I" word." pic.twitter.com/IE3dVD5R92 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

"They want to make this a big deal, whether or not they carry the big "I" word out." @POTUS says he sees a danger: "If someday a Democrat becomes president and you have a Republican House, they can impeach him for any reason, or her. Any reason. We can’t allow that to happen." pic.twitter.com/xJ9hEwaStE — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

Pres said he told Pelosi and Schumer that he "wants to do infrastructure," more than they do. But he says he told them, "you can’t do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with." pic.twitter.com/CuVsLeEgJ9 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

Not long after Trump’s comments, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer offered up their side of the story. Prepare the fainting couches:

Speaker Pelosi says Democrats had hoped to give Pres. Trump an "opportunity" to pass infrastructure initiative. "For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part…he just took a pass." https://t.co/hCelnRmM3P pic.twitter.com/uc5RrDiDfW — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

"To watch what happened in the White House would make your jaw drop," Sen. Chuck Schumer says after clash at meeting with Pres. Trump on infrastructure. https://t.co/Ul9OUxLrzx pic.twitter.com/HEiEdQjrkv — ABC News (@ABC) May 22, 2019

Not long after accusing Trump of a “cover up,” Pelosi and Schumer were appalled Trump didn’t arrive in the “spirit of bipartisanship”:

"We went in the spirit of bipartisanship to find common ground on this," Pelosi says about infrastructure meeting today. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) May 22, 2019

Gee, it’s getting so Dems can’t continue to accuse a president of crimes with no evidence without getting a little pushback. That Schumer and Pelosi want people to believe they’re interested in any sort of “bipartisanship” is comical.