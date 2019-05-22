As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, President Trump wasn’t much in the mood to hang around in a meeting about infrastructure with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after hearing that Pelosi earlier in the day had accused him of being engaged in a coverup.

Trump took his case to reporters outside the White House, saying, “I don’t do coverups.” That, apparently, compelled Pelosi to double down and issue a written statement.

In written statement tonight, @SpeakerPelosi doubles down and accuses @POTUS of engaging in "an unprecedented coverup campaign of the facts" that are subject to investigation. It's tougher language than earlier statement that led @POTUS to break off legislative talks. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

In her statement, Pelosi says the Pres "must honor the Constitution and the rule of law, and provide the information we need to find the truth for the American people." She says House Dems will "continue to follow the facts, wherever they take us.” — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 22, 2019

Guess two years of the Mueller investigation wasn’t enough — let’s try to stretch the report out until the 2020 election.

Obviously, the SpyGate plot continues in order to dissuade anyone outside the approved ranks of the Swamp from ever trying again what Trump has achieved. — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 22, 2019

Exactly — Greg Redmer (@gredmer1) May 22, 2019

@SpeakerPelosi the claim that the President has engaged in an unprecedented cover-up is false, disingenuous & a political ploy. NO ONE BELIEVES YOU. The day of reckoning for your party is coming soon. It will be impossible to deny facts. Get ready to hand over the gavel in 2020. — j.e. birney (@76warrior) May 22, 2019

Who is putting the screws to ole Nancy who was pretty moderate on this issue. — Julie Colin (@JulieColin) May 22, 2019

Probably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez … after all, she’s the boss.

Typical. Wasting time. Using strong language she can't back up. No facts. No evidence. Maybe help your party find something to run on for 2020. — Jason B (@briggzee1) May 22, 2019

Cover up what? — Kammy (@eryourlife) May 22, 2019

But what did he cover up? The report is out there. No conspiracy. Obstruction with no underlying crime. What was “covered up?” — bob halpin (@halpin_bob) May 22, 2019

Cover up of the re-investigation — bucs2829 (@bucs2829) May 22, 2019

Honest question: what was the point of the Mueller investigation if Democrats were just going to re-do it? — Nick M (@NickAtNight128) May 22, 2019

The Narrative must live at least until 2020 — Steven C Cunningham (@SCunny01) May 22, 2019

Facts about what?! — FieldRoamer (@FieldRoamer) May 22, 2019

The coverup is how the Russian hoax started and why there is any justification for all the subpoenas of Trump records. Why won’t the press ask these questions? — husky2 (@husky218) May 22, 2019

I think Mueller covered that. Now they look pathetic. — Ellen (@ellen6019) May 22, 2019

Funny how Pelosi doesn’t seem to want Trump impeached before 2020, just investigated and re-investigated.

