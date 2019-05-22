As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, President Trump wasn’t much in the mood to hang around in a meeting about infrastructure with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after hearing that Pelosi earlier in the day had accused him of being engaged in a coverup.

Trump took his case to reporters outside the White House, saying, “I don’t do coverups.” That, apparently, compelled Pelosi to double down and issue a written statement.

Guess two years of the Mueller investigation wasn’t enough — let’s try to stretch the report out until the 2020 election.

Trending

Probably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez … after all, she’s the boss.

Funny how Pelosi doesn’t seem to want Trump impeached before 2020, just investigated and re-investigated.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMueller reportNancy Pelosistatementunprecedented coverup campaign