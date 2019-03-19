Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have been duking it out in the polls to see who is the Democrats’ most favored candidate in 2020, and now there’s a report that Biden, who caught himself calling himself a candidate over the weekend, might be getting ready to announce not just his campaign but his running mate as well.

Biden considering early announcement of running mate: report https://t.co/k0ThSRFbeJ pic.twitter.com/m9OaCBwOh9 — The Hill (@thehill) March 19, 2019

The Hill reports:

Citing Democrats familiar with Biden’s plans, CNN reported the possibility on Monday. An aide told the network that naming a running mate early would help Biden keep the focus on the Democratic goal of defeating President Trump in the general election. … CNN noted that Biden stirred speculation last week by meeting with former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D). But the two did not formally discuss the vice presidency during that meeting, two people familiar with the meeting told CNN.

Yeah, and Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch didn’t formally discuss Hillary’s FBI investigation either.

Allahpundit from our sister site HotAir asks some good questions:

How would this work? He has to choose someone who’s not running or else it’ll seem demeaning to that person https://t.co/2GRRp7hQQG — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 19, 2019

That would be so hardcore.

Joe: "Yeah, I'm choosing Beto as my running mate."

Beto: "Um, I don't accept, Joe."

Joe: "Too bad. Bumper stickers already printed, buddy. We're doing this." — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) March 19, 2019

Stacy Abrams — Doug (@pahanse) March 19, 2019

He will pick Abrams and his campaign will be over — Ol’ Charliehead’s Mom (@Amastan9) March 19, 2019

If this is serious, gotta think he’s looking at Stacey Abrams https://t.co/2GRRp7hQQG — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 19, 2019

Good call. The thing is, Biden is a wealthy old white man running in a party that’s become very hostile toward old white men, and he’d been seen as pushing both women and minorities aside by stepping in and taking over. So yes, it seems likely he’d choose Stacy Abrams, a black woman.

Bingo, gotta balance that old white male talking point. — Lewis Scott 🇺🇸 (@RealLewisScott) March 19, 2019

Game theory says that this is the conclusion people would jump to, so he can float the idea without actually naming her, and people will justify that voting for him is really also like voting for a black woman. Then he can later name whoever he wants. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) March 19, 2019

And another thing:

Biden should not pledge to serve one term. It would advertise his age by suggesting that he’s not fit to serve two terms. And if he’s not fit to serve two, people will wonder if he’s fit to serve one. — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 19, 2019

Yup…didn’t Dole also pledge to serve only one term? Didn’t go too well for him. So I definitely do encourage ol’ uncle Joe to do the very same and declare that he’d only serve one term. — David B (@dablanco79) March 19, 2019

Makes you a lame duck on day 1 — Welcome to Apocalypseburg (@TobyCharleston) March 19, 2019

Narrator: He is not fit. — DespeRobbo (@Desperobbo) March 19, 2019

Biden doesn’t look like he is gonna last the primary to me. If he gets to Trump he better have way more energy than he has shown. I watched Trump power through 2 straight hours unscripted at CPAC like a buzz saw. — louis bucholter (@lepke2112) March 19, 2019

Maybe Biden should take a hint from Ted Cruz, who announced his running mate early as well.

It worked well for President Cruz and VP Fiorina. Honestly, if you have to resort to gimmicks that say, "don't worry about how old I am", you're too old and you know it. Also means he can't pick someone who is already running. https://t.co/ZadT79KpRJ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 19, 2019

Biden: Kamala Harris will be my Vice President! Harris: Um, Joe? I'm running against you right now. Biden: Yeah, but when you're done, you're going to be my special lady. Harris: I'm going to kick your ass. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) March 19, 2019

Gotta find that grope-ee early on…. — I learnt code y can't u? (@clukens1) March 19, 2019

Good strategy considering his age. — SiriuslyLuna (@LindaEvansDavis) March 19, 2019

This is important because he could drop at any moment. I'm not even joking. — Nolan Zugernat (@NolanZugernat) March 19, 2019

"I have the most progressive record of anybody running for the – anybody who would run," he said. No, Joe. No. — "Jeff" (@jeffdevries) March 19, 2019

Tough picture. He looks like that guy who chose………poorly. — T. D. Pignetti (@tdpignetti) March 19, 2019

MSNBC: "Biden will likely pick a woman of color who is obviously Hillary Clinton" — Special Character (@nonsense_PW) March 19, 2019

She does carry hot sauce in her purse.

The smartest move might be to declare that he will announce a running mate before the Iowa Caucus, so the best and the brightest in the party would spend the next year sucking up to him. — Thomas Mets (@MisterMets) March 19, 2019

I'd much rather have him announce he's not running. — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) March 19, 2019

Oh, he’s running, and he’s probably going to take a one-term pledge and announce Stacy Abrams as his running mate … if he can manage to convince her she’s not governor of Georgia.

