We’re old enough to remember (last month) when Joe Biden, the front-runner in every Democratic poll heading into 2020, was shamed into a Twitter apology by actress and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon for offhandedly saying that Vice President Mike Pence was “a decent guy.”

“There is nothing decent about being anti-LGBTQ rights, and that includes the Vice President,” Biden replied to Nixon after she called him out.

So it’s that environment in which BuzzFeed News asked South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg what he thought of Biden’s “decent guy” remark.

BuzzFeed News reports:

Pete Buttigieg, the South Bend, Indiana, mayor who is running for president, understands how Joe Biden might think Vice President Mike Pence is a “decent guy.” But he believes that Pence’s demeanor is covering up something else.

“I mean to your face, if he were sitting right here, you’d think that this guy is very polite,” Buttigieg told BuzzFeed News’ Profile of Pence after being asked about Biden’s comments in an interview filmed from SXSW last weekend. “But that masks this absolutely fanatical view about how the world works or how the universe works that has led to these incredibly hurtful, dangerous, and harmful policies, and that’s what we have now in the White House. And I think it chills a lot of us, especially in the LGBTQ community, to see that somebody like that can be in that kind of position of power.”

Wow, we’re really glad we missed SXSW, because apparently it was just people saying a lot of stupid things on stage.

Ambassador Richard Grenell stood up for Pence, from whom we have yet to see anything anti-LGBTQ — he must be waiting until Trump is impeached to throw all the gays into camps.

Probably … we covered it though.

He seems like a decent guy.

* * *

Update:

We missed this earlier today, but dissing Mike Pence seems to be a litmus test for 2020 Democratic candidates:

