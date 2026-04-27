Nancy Pelosi's Post About WHCD Shooting Sparks Flashbacks to What She Said About Unhinged Dem Rhetoric

As everybody now knows, there was a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night. The gunman is in custody and his manifesto has been released. The would-be assassin has turned out to be exactly who you might have guessed when it comes to political leanings.

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After the shooting, Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer -- two of the Democrats who unleash hateful rhetoric about Trump on a regular basis -- posted about being grateful for law enforcement taking quick action. That's extra rich coming from Schumer, the senator directly responsible for parts of Homeland Security going unfunded (including the Secret Service).

Next up we have Nancy Pelosi, who couldn't help but make it about her just a little bit:

It is a great relief that the President, First Lady and everyone in attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is safe following a terrifying act of violence inside the venue.



The brave men and women of the United States Secret Service and local law enforcement are to… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 26, 2026

"The brave men and women of the United States Secret Service and local law enforcement are to be commended for their swift action to secure the scene and protect those present. As someone whose family has suffered political violence, my prayers are with the injured officer and all those affected by the trauma of these horrible incidents."

Give it a rest, Nancy.

After Charlie Kirk was killed, Pelosi made it quite clear that the Democrats should be able to use any hateful, dehumanizing rhetoric they want and not take any responsibility for what it might invite:

Nancy Pelosi defending Democrats’ vile rhetoric against Republicans:



"We cannot take responsibility for the minds that are out there and how they hear it." pic.twitter.com/3v8TcPB2Qz https://t.co/wxhSGOj6qI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2026

Pelosi recently called Trump "the worst thing on the face of the Earth" so we wouldn't expect her to take any responsibility for the lefty lunatics who have targeted Trump.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Nancy).

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