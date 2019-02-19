It would be nice if this story got some coverage, considering there are progressives out there blaming President Trump’s rhetoric for the racist and homophobic “attack” on Jussie Smollett. If it weren’t for Trump, gay men like Smollett could walk the streets safely without being assaulted by homophobic MAGA rednecks.

Trump administration launches global effort to end criminalization of homosexuality https://t.co/Swp155Xz85 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 19, 2019

The administration is responding in part to a young gay man being hanged in Iran. Remember the woman in the hijab at this year’s Women’s March who claimed Iran’s treatment of gays was better than America’s?

The effort will be led by Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who will reportedly be flying in LGBT activists from across Europe for a strategy dinner to kick things off.

Wow, Vice President Mike Pence must be fuming over this, huh?

Oh man, this is going to be the new thing conservatives point to to argue that Trump isn't anti-LGBTQ even as his administration keeps trying to strip away legal protections in the U.S. for LGBTQ people, isn't it? https://t.co/k4971smvgP — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 19, 2019

Trump is trying to do what now?

NARRATOR: He was not, in fact, trying to strip away legal protections in the U.S. for LGBTQ people. https://t.co/uen7Mbqd4w — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 19, 2019

🚨🚨🚨 THIS DOES NOT FIT THE NARRATIVE 🚨🚨🚨 PLEASE RETRACT AND APOLOGIZE 🚨🚨🚨 — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 19, 2019

Get back to me when we actually see some action. Words mean nothing from this administration. Is the US going to sanction countries which fail to take LGBTQ discrimination out of their laws? — VF (@VulpesFulva) February 19, 2019

Has any other administration even tried before?

Bear in mind, the last two Democratic nominees for president were against SSM prior to, and for 4 and 5 years subsequent to, their first runs for the office. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) February 19, 2019

People in #MAGA hat's heard yelling "What people do in their bedroom is their business!" — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) February 19, 2019

My favorite aspect of stuff like this is imagining pundits scratching their heads and struggling to fit this into their ready-made narratives 😂 — Julien H. الاثنين المولد (@JulienHKK) February 19, 2019

But I heard from reliable sources that the Trump-Pence administration is homophobic? — Glen Dronach (@glen_dronach) February 19, 2019

Leftist Confirmation bias will read the headline as “Trump Administration launches a global effort to end homosexuality.” — Joe Petri (@JoeyPetri) February 19, 2019

Rough week for Ellen Page — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 19, 2019

Your thoughts?

I think this is great. Give props when due. — Shawn K (@ShawnK90518402) February 19, 2019

Can't wait for the orange man bad spin to this. — SooS (@xsillent) February 19, 2019

Oh, they’re already posting their ulterior motives that we can laugh at later. It’s just a publicity stunt, it’s only targeted at Iran, Pence is secretly against it, Trump’s trying to secure the gay vote, he lets bakers discriminate against same-sex couples in his own country.

Maybe it’s just us, but if Grenell is leading this effort, it’s 100 percent legit.

Related: