Our thoughts and prayers are with every sane person on the ground Saturday embedded with a chapter of the Women’s March and sending back video and audio clips.

Caleb Hull is doing the Lord’s work by interviewing some members of the Women’s March, and he’s found himself struggling to untangle some seriously twisted liberal logic. When he asks a woman who criticizes the United States for its record on gay rights if she knows what they do to gays in Iran, she tells his he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and to visit Iran for himself.

Would this be the country whose president said in 2007, “In Iran we don’t have homosexuals like in your country,” adding, “In Iran we don’t have this phenomenon.” Homosexuality is punishable by death in the Islamic Republic, Reuters helpfully added for context.

I just ran into this woman with a “America Was Never Great” sign at the Women’s March. Her reasoning was our treatment of gay people. She then told me that Iran is greater than the United States. Can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/uOfHG7rWJS — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

But wait, there’s more:

I ran into a woman with a “Without immigrants, Trump would have no wives” sign at the Women’s March. The woman next to her argued Melania came here illegally, that Trump was anti-legal immigration, and then screamed in my face until I walked away. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/iXJcYpjchH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

Many of the people at the Women’s March were carrying “Stop Racism Now” signs. I talked with this woman who said she made the decision to push the anti-Semitism of the March’s leaders aside for the sake of the movement as a whole. pic.twitter.com/PGiTdmwfBg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

It’s particularly ironic that anyone at the Women’s March would compare Trump to Hitler when the organizers of the entire event are known anti-Semites. pic.twitter.com/1h1xHoZAMO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

This protester was trying to call Trump a “dick,” but definitely communicated a different message that his dick is just the biggest. pic.twitter.com/bt9N21cmDV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

This woman was going for a Handmaid’s Tail look, but definitely came across more like Assassins Creed. pic.twitter.com/6m7VEXvb8k — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 19, 2019

We hope to hear from Hull again once he’s returned from Iran and seen how wonderful it is there for gays compared to the United States, where you can sue to try to force a conservative Christian baker to design your same-sex wedding cake.

If Iran is so great she should move there. — Amy Limehouse (@amy_limehouse) January 19, 2019

Go live in Iran!!!!! — Patty (@MAGAPatty2020) January 19, 2019

will pay her ONE WAY ticket to Tehran — GodStrongBook (@GodStrongBook) January 19, 2019

Should have asked why didn’t she move there if it was so much better. — Chris Braden (@cbraden1885) January 19, 2019

She could at least move to Canada for a couple of years to see if it meets her human rights needs. She’d much prefer Justin Trudeau.

Oh my. So much over-emotionalized ignorance on both sides. Iran is among the most oppressive religion-based regimes in all the world. I pray they find freedom soon but it's been a long time coming… — D.W.Ulsterman (@DWUlsterman) January 19, 2019

I love this country….it is a good country…not perfect…but good. Also still the #1 destination for immigrants to come globally for freedom. Might be other free countries, but we are still #1 by far… — David Abonadi (@DAbonadi) January 19, 2019

She's angry because we treat them so well — stack🇺🇸 (@Stackular) January 19, 2019

Iran … (same sex sexual activity) Illegal. Penalty: 74 lashes for immature men and death penalty for mature men (some exceptions). For women, 50 lashes for women of mature sound mind and if consenting. Death penalty offense after fourth conviction. From @Wikipedia — Courtland Yockey (@ceyockey) January 19, 2019

That’s Wikipedia. You need to actually travel to Iran to get the facts.

It is baffling to me that in this day and age there are still people that do not know that Iran and other middle east countries throw people off of roofs for being gay, or they kill them in even worse ways. The information is out there if you just go out and look for it. — Katy Mirtz-Myers (@jkmyers) January 19, 2019

Maybe she should go there? Oh wait- they have really strict rules about that. — Carla (@cbreinli) January 19, 2019

Fly over to Iran and try to organize a women’s march. — CBNOLAND (@cbnoland) January 19, 2019

EXCELLENT idea.

She is more then welcome to move to Iran. Oh no she won’t because she is not allowed to march there because she is a woman. 🤦🏼‍♀️ America is great it always has been and always will be. — Carolyn Sue Riddell (@artemis4813) January 19, 2019

It's funny put Iran on that sign and put her in that country and she literally has her head cut off on YouTube the next day. — Gage Tipton (@GTip30) January 19, 2019

