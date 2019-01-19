Our thoughts and prayers are with every sane person on the ground Saturday embedded with a chapter of the Women’s March and sending back video and audio clips.

Caleb Hull is doing the Lord’s work by interviewing some members of the Women’s March, and he’s found himself struggling to untangle some seriously twisted liberal logic. When he asks a woman who criticizes the United States for its record on gay rights if she knows what they do to gays in Iran, she tells his he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and to visit Iran for himself.

Would this be the country whose president said in 2007, “In Iran we don’t have homosexuals like in your country,” adding, “In Iran we don’t have this phenomenon.” Homosexuality is punishable by death in the Islamic Republic, Reuters helpfully added for context.

But wait, there’s more:

We hope to hear from Hull again once he’s returned from Iran and seen how wonderful it is there for gays compared to the United States, where you can sue to try to force a conservative Christian baker to design your same-sex wedding cake.

She could at least move to Canada for a couple of years to see if it meets her human rights needs. She’d much prefer Justin Trudeau.

That’s Wikipedia. You need to actually travel to Iran to get the facts.

EXCELLENT idea.

