As Twitchy reported earlier, liberals went into meltdown mode when they read that Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she didn’t think impeaching the president was a good course of action, concluding that “He’s not worth it.”

Now it’s up to other members of the House to either agree or disagree, and surprisingly, Rep. Adam Schiff told CNN he’s with Pelosi on this one, not wishing to pursue a “failed impeachment” without “very graphic evidence.” He’s been pouring cold water on the imminent release of the Robert Mueller report recently, and we really want to know what he knows.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff told CNN that he agreed with Speaker Pelosi and that a “failed impeachment isn’t a good idea” and that it doesn’t make sense to move down that road “in the absence of very graphic evidence.” @mkraju — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 11, 2019

wait is schiff admitting he doesn’t think there’s conclusive evidence trump colluded https://t.co/bBKtKpF1cr — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 12, 2019

This toolbag has spent the last 2-plus years screeching about all the “substantial evidence” of Trump collusion. Now that the cards are being put on the table we find out he was holding five Men’s Wearhouse coupons close to the vest the whole time. https://t.co/LuXKz88Tsb — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 12, 2019

Hasn't that grifter been peddling "evidence" of collusion for two years? — Smoking Man (@CGBSpender8874) March 11, 2019

Narrator: “There were no high crimes and misdemeanors to actually impeach him for.” — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) March 12, 2019

Thank you @AdamSchiff and co for leading us on a wild goose chase the last 2 and a half years. — Peter Anderson (@petemanderson1) March 12, 2019

We’re all waiting on that “graphic evidence.” — Danny Noonan (@Danny___Noonan) March 11, 2019

The sign of a defeated man!! @AdamSchiff — CHIPICKS🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@chipicks1) March 11, 2019

Perspective is amazing, psychopaths below seem to think this negatively impacts #Trump somehow.. — Hadz (@ghads31) March 12, 2019

You see, when Schiff warns against pursuing a “failed impeachment” effort over a lack of “very graphic evidence,” what he’s really saying is they have very graphic evidence they’re releasing very soon … get it?

So this means we have "very graphic evidence" — Bobby Three Sticks⚖️ (@RobertM21319950) March 11, 2019

So they have direct, graphic evidence. — Jour in New York (@ResistTrump17) March 11, 2019

And the graphic evidence is on the way. — Rononamous (@Ronsmevik) March 11, 2019

Translation: very graphic evidence coming soon — Ains1181 (@Ains1181) March 11, 2019

Rubbing hands in anticipation of graphic evidence pic.twitter.com/XLmO3kGlI0 — janice riedel (@Momof3inRB) March 11, 2019

Betcha this means "very graphic evidence" is coming. Soon. — Linda (@LPonch) March 11, 2019

Let's get to the graphic effing evidence then. — Michael Tinley (@hott2012) March 11, 2019

So, they are setting the stage for when the graphic evidence becomes apparent. Smart! — Lori S (@lsstaub) March 11, 2019

They’re teeing something up. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Gwen Mueller (@gwen7519) March 12, 2019

They got a plan for something they just don’t want Trump to know what it is! — Angelrubyring (@Angelrubyring) March 11, 2019

The lines. I can read between them. — Amethystina 🕸 (@wickedlilmis) March 12, 2019

So if you read between the lines, you see that Schiff is playing four-dimensional chess and actually has a ton of very graphic evidence of collusion with Russia … got it.

Related: