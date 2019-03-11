Ashley Rae Goldenberg has the awesome Twitter handle @Communism_Kills, and we apologize for missing her story last week about Rep. Rashida Tlaib following an account on Instagram that repeatedly depicted Jews as rats and vampires.

You mean the same Rashida Tlaib who posed for a photo at her private swearing-in dinner with a man who tweeted that “Israel does not have a right to exist” and “The terrorist entity is illegal and has no basis to exist other than a delusional ISIS like ideology”? Huh.

Goldenberg writes:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who made news for being the first Palestinian Muslim woman elected to U.S. Congress, follows an Instagram account that routinely shares blatantly anti-Semitic posts and 9/11 conspiracy theories. The account Tlaib follows shares posts comparing Jews to vermin and Hitler, posts asserting Jews wield an enormous amount of power, and posts claiming Israel “did” 9/11 and supports ISIS.

The account shared Nazi-inspired propaganda in July 2014. Similar to how the Nazis compared Jews to rats, the free.palestine.1948 account shared an image of a rat inside of the Israeli flag and called the rat “the real plague.” When confronted about the anti-Semitic imagery, the account responded, “Haha make me laugh f*ck you and f*ck israhell […] you wankers will never like the truth.”

Just like Rep. Ilhan Omar, Tlaib certainly seems apologetic:

She was hacked! Always go for the “I was hacked!” excuse.

Sure, she loves Israel and likes to keep on top of hate groups and their awful speech for the sake of awareness.

Let’s all give a round of applause to CNN’s Jim Acosta, whose “question” at Monday’s briefing was, “Democrats don’t hate Jewish people. That’s silly. Not true.”

OK, Acosta — you’re allegedly a reporter. Check into this Instagram thing and get back to us.

Related:

