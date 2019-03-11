Ashley Rae Goldenberg has the awesome Twitter handle @Communism_Kills, and we apologize for missing her story last week about Rep. Rashida Tlaib following an account on Instagram that repeatedly depicted Jews as rats and vampires.

My exclusive on @RashidaTlaib. You know how we're talking about anti-Semitism in the Democratic Party lately? Check out the images posted by an Instagram account Rashida Tlaib follows from her official Instagram page. My story (and more posts) here: https://t.co/B6LxgJUo6T pic.twitter.com/MCITEoEaql — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 8, 2019

You mean the same Rashida Tlaib who posed for a photo at her private swearing-in dinner with a man who tweeted that “Israel does not have a right to exist” and “The terrorist entity is illegal and has no basis to exist other than a delusional ISIS like ideology”? Huh.

Goldenberg writes:

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who made news for being the first Palestinian Muslim woman elected to U.S. Congress, follows an Instagram account that routinely shares blatantly anti-Semitic posts and 9/11 conspiracy theories. The account Tlaib follows shares posts comparing Jews to vermin and Hitler, posts asserting Jews wield an enormous amount of power, and posts claiming Israel “did” 9/11 and supports ISIS. … The account shared Nazi-inspired propaganda in July 2014. Similar to how the Nazis compared Jews to rats, the free.palestine.1948 account shared an image of a rat inside of the Israeli flag and called the rat “the real plague.” When confronted about the anti-Semitic imagery, the account responded, “Haha make me laugh f*ck you and f*ck israhell […] you wankers will never like the truth.”

Just like Rep. Ilhan Omar, Tlaib certainly seems apologetic:

🚨🚨🚨 Rashida Tlaib (@rashidatlaib)'s office told me that they have "no comment" on her following an anti-Semitic Instagram account, then unfollowing it and changing her bio to say she doesn't endorse "all" posts of accounts she follows. No apology 🚨🚨🚨https://t.co/A9czVptPxG — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

🚨 Rashida Tlaib's new Instagram bio says "Note: Following someone or group does not mean I endorse all of their posts." So which posts by the anti-Semitic free.palestine.1949 did she endorse at the time she followed it? I asked and got "no comment." 🚨https://t.co/A9czVptPxG — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

1. Rashida Tlaib's office (@RashidaTlaib) did not offer an apology for following the anti-Semitic page that called Jews vermin and "unwanted" people.

2. They did not say it was a mistake.

3. They said they had "no comment."https://t.co/A9czVptPxG — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

Her office could have said she was sorry, or it was an accident, or she just doesn't follow her social media pages that often. Instead, they said they had no comment on the matter. — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

She was hacked! Always go for the “I was hacked!” excuse.

ICYMI: Here are some of the pics the account posted. This isn't mere anti-Zionism or anti-Israel sentiment. Some of these posts are very recent. Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) followed the account until this weekend, and her staff has "no comment" about it. https://t.co/A9czVptPxG pic.twitter.com/8tR4puyHrc — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

This is pretty bad. It isn’t one of those situations where her account mass follows tens of thousands. She only has 1k follows, so this was likely an intentional choice.https://t.co/A4bz51YTxR — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) March 10, 2019

Maybe she believes in a Free Palestine, liked a post or two she saw based on that premise, then never looked at the page again. Like 99% of social media users.

Did she post there?

Did she repost their hateful material?

Does she run the page?

There are legions of social media 1/ — Dave (@daveabrowne) March 11, 2019

pages that use this bait and switch technique. If you're not aware, do a story on that. That would be news. — Dave (@daveabrowne) March 11, 2019

Sure, she loves Israel and likes to keep on top of hate groups and their awful speech for the sake of awareness.

There was no "bait and switch." I went through the entire account, back to the very first post. It was anti-Jewish from the beginning. Stop trying to apologize for this. https://t.co/D8pRuFPdLz — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

Let’s all give a round of applause to CNN’s Jim Acosta, whose “question” at Monday’s briefing was, “Democrats don’t hate Jewish people. That’s silly. Not true.”

OK, Acosta — you’re allegedly a reporter. Check into this Instagram thing and get back to us.

Since now it’s Monday maybe someone at a major news outlet will finally write on this and how Rashida Tlaib’s office is quietly hoping it will go away while refusing to directly address it? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ I mean, Rashida essentially admitted to endorsing some of their posts. https://t.co/8Co8JxZOkr — Ashley Rae Goldenberg (@Communism_Kills) March 11, 2019

