This photo of newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Twitter user @Reistance48 has popped up a few times tonight in our Twitter feed, but not in a good way:

You see, @Resistance48 has what we’d call a tiny issue with the state of Israel:

Other tweets from him praise Hezbollah:

Or how about his equating Israel with Nazism?

So it’s more than Rep. Tlaib’s cursing that’s at issue:

More hate tweets from @Reistance48:

Yeah … the media will get. Right. On. This:

“If we had an honest press” that is:

It’s weird that this keeps happening, right?

