This photo of newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Twitter user @Reistance48 has popped up a few times tonight in our Twitter feed, but not in a good way:
I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX
— Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019
You see, @Resistance48 has what we’d call a tiny issue with the state of Israel:
israel does not have a right to exist. The terrorist entity is illegal and has no basis to exist other than a delusional ISIS like ideology.
— Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) November 19, 2016
Other tweets from him praise Hezbollah:
Inviting a Hezbollah fanboy to your private dinner is a bold move pic.twitter.com/Z21htJ2bnh
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 14, 2019
Or how about his equating Israel with Nazism?
Wow. Went Godwin.https://t.co/BlQdA0EIJx
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 14, 2019
So it’s more than Rep. Tlaib’s cursing that’s at issue:
Tlaib showed a lot of foresight in registering as a Democrat so she wouldn’t have to be asked about this nonstop.
I am enjoying how stupid Tlaib keeps making her apologists look though. https://t.co/OhDOvrnHGs
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 14, 2019
More hate tweets from @Reistance48:
Newly elected Democratic Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib hosts an unabashed antisemitic terrorist supporter. pic.twitter.com/Tixir5P2sX
— The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 14, 2019
Yeah … the media will get. Right. On. This:
Will the media ask about her having the equivalent of an antisemitic KKK member as her guest? LOL JK people are only mad because she used a swear word.
— (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 13, 2019
No one’s being asked to. Most reporters could not possibly care less about this.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 14, 2019
“If we had an honest press” that is:
If we had an honest press these terrorists the Democrats elected would be questioned about this. pic.twitter.com/E6JYpZmYbx
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 13, 2019
It’s weird that this keeps happening, right?
This new class of Dems keep finding themselves with people who want to kill Jews….. pic.twitter.com/fOSRR8LCGC
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 13, 2019
***