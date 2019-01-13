This photo of newly elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Twitter user @Reistance48 has popped up a few times tonight in our Twitter feed, but not in a good way:

I was honored to be at Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib swearing in ceremony in #Detroit and private dinner afterward with the entire family, friends and activists across the country. #Palestine #TweetYourThobe #RashidaTlaib pic.twitter.com/caJPN12ODX — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) January 12, 2019

You see, @Resistance48 has what we’d call a tiny issue with the state of Israel:

israel does not have a right to exist. The terrorist entity is illegal and has no basis to exist other than a delusional ISIS like ideology. — Abbas Hamideh (@Resistance48) November 19, 2016

Other tweets from him praise Hezbollah:

Inviting a Hezbollah fanboy to your private dinner is a bold move pic.twitter.com/Z21htJ2bnh — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 14, 2019

Or how about his equating Israel with Nazism?

So it’s more than Rep. Tlaib’s cursing that’s at issue:

Tlaib showed a lot of foresight in registering as a Democrat so she wouldn’t have to be asked about this nonstop. I am enjoying how stupid Tlaib keeps making her apologists look though. https://t.co/OhDOvrnHGs — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 14, 2019

More hate tweets from @Reistance48:

Newly elected Democratic Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib hosts an unabashed antisemitic terrorist supporter. pic.twitter.com/Tixir5P2sX — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) January 14, 2019

Yeah … the media will get. Right. On. This:

Will the media ask about her having the equivalent of an antisemitic KKK member as her guest? LOL JK people are only mad because she used a swear word. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 13, 2019

No one’s being asked to. Most reporters could not possibly care less about this. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 14, 2019

“If we had an honest press” that is:

If we had an honest press these terrorists the Democrats elected would be questioned about this. pic.twitter.com/E6JYpZmYbx — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 13, 2019

It’s weird that this keeps happening, right?

This new class of Dems keep finding themselves with people who want to kill Jews….. pic.twitter.com/fOSRR8LCGC — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 13, 2019

