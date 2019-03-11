As Twitchy has reported, Sen. Elizabeth Warren seems to be running on a platform of breaking up the tech giants, i.e., the companies that the U.S. public has voluntarily made No. 1: Amazon, Google, and Facebook.

They’re also private companies, so it’s up to them if they want to reject an advertiser. And something about Elizabeth Warren buying ad space on Facebook to call for the breakup of Facebook is really funny.

NEW: Facebook took down several Elizabeth Warren ads calling for the breakup of Facebook and other tech giants https://t.co/qMQpVu0yt3 — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) March 11, 2019

Don’t worry; they’re back up and certainly winning Warren votes from people who really wish Facebook was broken up and replaced with a dozen other social media sites.

UPDATE: Facebook says its restoring the ads. “We removed the ads because they violated our policies against use of our corporate logo. In the interest of allowing robust debate, we are restoring the ads.” – FB spox — Cristiano Lima (@viaCristiano) March 11, 2019

Curious why I think FB has too much power? Let's start with their ability to shut down a debate over whether FB has too much power. Thanks for restoring my posts. But I want a social media marketplace that isn't dominated by a single censor. #BreakUpBigTech https://t.co/UPS6dozOxn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 11, 2019

Gee, why would Elizabeth Warren’s campaign buy ads on such an evil monopoly as Facebook — unless they thought they’d reach the most people that way. Kind of hypocritical. Why didn’t she advertise on a competitor, like … MySpace?

Oh Liz… — Edward Silha (@Edzila) March 12, 2019

This is so hilariously hypocritical. — Zach Watson (@zwatson18) March 12, 2019

Oh. A Democrat has an issue with social media censorship all of a sudden? — Jimmy Hanf (@HanfJimmy) March 12, 2019

It is a private business…why is it not up to the business… — Robert Young (@docrazz02748) March 12, 2019

While I do believe Facebook and other social media platforms have way too much power and lean left, I also believe they are a private business best left alone by the government. I don't want government to dictate speech, good or bad. Let the consumer decide, the free market. — Blank (@ImNotSheeple) March 12, 2019

Please leave the inaccuracies and victim complex to the other side. They clearly said the ads had violated their terms re: FB icon usage. It's really not that difficult to comprehend — EdZachery (@zachery_ed) March 12, 2019

Correct me if I'm wrong, but they were taken down because they used Facebook's logo; any ad would've been taken down for this. Also, from the article: "More than a dozen other Facebook ads from Warren about her tech proposal were not affected" Why are u pushing this narrative? — Chris Carter (@SacJournalChris) March 12, 2019

You broke their rules and used their logo. That’s why. Use a different platform if you don’t agree. — Sam McGrath (@sammc243) March 12, 2019

You and Laura Loomer. Facebook has a TOS, if you break that you get your posts removed. Using your position as a sitting Senator to get your posts back almost looks like manipulation. — Alexa* what time is it? (@2019isstupid) March 12, 2019

Facebook is a private company, they should have the freedom to allow whoever they want. You can't be tarnishing them while still use their platform. — Modibbo (@soulby23) March 12, 2019

I would think a business has a right to refuse service to someone trying to shut them down — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) March 12, 2019

Facebook is one social media platform. There are others, and you don't need Facebook to survive. #LeaveFB — Esoteric Quality 🕶 (@EsotericQuality) March 12, 2019

Then go on Mastodon! — Mike Maddaloni (@thehotiron) March 12, 2019

I think you should invent one! — Steven Revare (@slrevare) March 12, 2019

Well then create one or don’t use book face — BowlerBust (@V91133903) March 12, 2019

Well the good thing about capitalism is you can go start your own Social Media Platform! Have at it. Take some time off from doing nothing and noodle it for a while but if you want valid and competent employees, stay away from journos and politicians. — Anthony Lewis (@anto_lewis) March 12, 2019

As POTUS, will u bring back MySpace? If so, u have my vote!#ImWithHer — Definitely Maybe (@THEPhilPacker) March 12, 2019

Social media is a toy, not a utility. Legislating isn't a catch all solution. — Chris Conley (@conleyc86) March 12, 2019

I’d rather have term limits in congress — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 12, 2019

I think the government has too much power. Break it up. — TheRealJohnDenverOmelette (@TheRealJohnDen2) March 12, 2019

Who is more Native American: — U.B.I PAPI™️ (ONLY $PEAK YANG $LANG) (@yungNleveraged) March 12, 2019

Figures: you-know-who had to get in her two cents:

Just because a monopoly business happens to be online, that doesn’t mean it’s good. Facebook may have its own problems, but it’s increasingly starting to look like our society (namely, our democracy) has a Facebook problem. https://t.co/AjWeAf2BY3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 12, 2019

In the glorious socialist future, when the state is the only monopoly, citizens will be forced to repeat statements in which they denounce themselves. https://t.co/yqW8O1gmdu — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) March 12, 2019

