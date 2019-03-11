Here’s a crazy thought, so just hang in there with us for a moment. If nearly half of all e-commerce goes through Amazon.com, wouldn’t that suggest that Amazon provides a great service that millions of Americans back with their dollars? No one is forced to log on and check Amazon first; they do that because they know they’ll find what they’re looking for at a competitive price, probably shipped for free.

But 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is going to fix that “problem” and break up monopolies like Amazon so consumers will be forced to go on a wild goose chase for online goods and order them from a bunch of different places.

“We’ve got to do something about it,” she says. Is she going to break up Facebook, Google, and Amazon somehow when elected president?

And if a free-market competitor subsidized by the government doesn’t step up, Congress will just have to create its own online marketplace, which we’re sure will run smoothly and efficiently.

