Here’s a crazy thought, so just hang in there with us for a moment. If nearly half of all e-commerce goes through Amazon.com, wouldn’t that suggest that Amazon provides a great service that millions of Americans back with their dollars? No one is forced to log on and check Amazon first; they do that because they know they’ll find what they’re looking for at a competitive price, probably shipped for free.

But 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is going to fix that “problem” and break up monopolies like Amazon so consumers will be forced to go on a wild goose chase for online goods and order them from a bunch of different places.

Facebook, Google, and Amazon have mastered a very powerful business model: Monopolize their platform and force other companies out of business. We’ve got to do something about it. pic.twitter.com/cy4k1ewqSD — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 11, 2019

“We’ve got to do something about it,” she says. Is she going to break up Facebook, Google, and Amazon somehow when elected president?

Do something about success? Typical Democrats. — Square Politics (@SquarePolitics) March 11, 2019

Scram, commie. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) March 11, 2019

You used the free services of a Facebook-owned company to launch this horrid campaign of yours, you goon. — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) March 11, 2019

Yeah. Run on driving Amazon out of business. Please. I'm begging. — Duchess of Bourbon AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) March 11, 2019

Free market will always prevail – just give it time. The list of #1 companies that are no longer #1 is longer than the space I have to list them on Twitter. — Billy Rogers (@brogers2) March 11, 2019

How does one monopolize their own platform exactly? — Rich Spada (@Chef_Spada) March 11, 2019

Facebook is monopolizing the Facebook platform. — CountryClubRepublicn (@CntryClbRpblcn) March 11, 2019

Monopolize *their* platform? That argument doesn’t work. — Paul Huggins (@phuggins) March 11, 2019

It's called "the free market" and no one is forced to use Amazon. Maybe other companies should try to come up with something more innovative or efficient or cheaper. A better idea would be to remove obstacles to people starting their own small businesses. — Rudie Verougstraete (@thegardendude) March 11, 2019

What you fail to realize is that $AMZN $GOOG $FB have HELPED the common person launch successful businesses by providing them cheap entry to global customer base. Without them, commerce would be dominated by big business. Take a minute to think before you make such statements. — AGORACOM – George (@AGORACOM) March 11, 2019

Amazon front ends many small sellers, who leverage an Amazon technical infrastructure that small businesses simply can't match. — MEBernet (@RedTailer81) March 11, 2019

Can you step back and actually consider what you are saying? They are business ENABLERS. They provide a platform for small businesses that would not have the resources otherwise. It's called economy of scale. We all benefit from it. Every single one of us. — TuneSmith (@emptytunes) March 11, 2019

Their platforms also provide individuals and small business owners an opportunity to expand their services and reach more customers. This is especially true for Amazon. — The Other Millennial (@MillennialOther) March 11, 2019

Amazon gives companies and individuals a platform to be able to sell their products online besides just having a brick and mortar store or them doing it themselves. I like you Elizabeth but not keen on this one. — LoveArt (@LoveArt) March 11, 2019

Google’s “monopoly,” essentially stems from the fact that people just kinda don’t want to use Bing or Yahoo — A (@Aposter1228) March 11, 2019

So punish companies that have thrived in a free market? There's a reason people chose these companies over their competitors. — Libertarian Party of Colorado (@LPCO) March 11, 2019

"Nearly 100% of the all corner convenience store shopping in my neighborhood goes through the only corner convenience store in my neighborhood." Oldest trick in the book. Define the "market" to generate scary numbers. Warren is a joke. — Roger Barris (@barris4congress) March 11, 2019

Amazon competes in the retail market, where there a literally thousands of players – many very big and powerful, such as Walmart – and where it has a small market share. Conversely, it has done a huge amount to break up local monopolies and benefit consumers. Enough nonsense! — Roger Barris (@barris4congress) March 11, 2019

As consumers we chose to use these companies. We do have options. How about cable companies where people have no other choices? I like a lot of your ideas, but this one may need to move down your priority list if you want the nomination, let alone the election. — Catherine Detweiler (@CatDDet) March 11, 2019

Agree 100% — Pink Ribbon Road (@PinkRibbonRoad) March 11, 2019

Why, WHY do you think you need to do something about it??? — *** Libertarian4ever *** (@Libertarian4evr) March 11, 2019

Capitalism rules. I’m more concerned that we permit frauds like you to serve without any protection afforded to us via term limits. — JohnG (@jgoose514) March 11, 2019

Make sure you understand that Warren wants to “do something” about companies that the citizens voluntarily choose to use while also wanting to require people to use healthcare where the government is paying the bill and deciding if the procedure you want or need is acceptable. — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) March 11, 2019

So you call yourself not a socialist? #socialistwarren — AL (@l50ma) March 11, 2019

Shorter Warren: These tech companies have come up with goods and services that most everybody voluntarily choose to use. They must be stopped — Andrews Dad (@Andrew_Dad) March 11, 2019

Stop America’s best companies from making our lives better – Warren ‘20 — Kevin Hilton (@rydercupds) March 11, 2019

And if a free-market competitor subsidized by the government doesn’t step up, Congress will just have to create its own online marketplace, which we’re sure will run smoothly and efficiently.

Related: