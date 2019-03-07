Now that the House has passed a resolution essentially excusing Rep. Ilhan Omar from her numerous anti-Semitic remarks, Omar can get back to her work in Congress, right? Or, she could jump on Twitter and see who’s tweeting about her.

As Twitchy reported Thursday afternoon, Meghan McCain tackled Omar’s anti-Semitism on “The View,” tearfully calling her comments “very scary.” That report inspired Intercept columnist and Georgetown adjunct professor Mehdi Hasan to trash her late father and accuse her of “faux outrage over a former refugee-turned-freshman-representative.”

Omar liked that one.

