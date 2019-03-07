Now that the House has passed a resolution essentially excusing Rep. Ilhan Omar from her numerous anti-Semitic remarks, Omar can get back to her work in Congress, right? Or, she could jump on Twitter and see who’s tweeting about her.

As Twitchy reported Thursday afternoon, Meghan McCain tackled Omar’s anti-Semitism on “The View,” tearfully calling her comments “very scary.” That report inspired Intercept columnist and Georgetown adjunct professor Mehdi Hasan to trash her late father and accuse her of “faux outrage over a former refugee-turned-freshman-representative.”

Meghan’s late father literally sang ‘bomb bomb bomb Iran’ and insisted on referring to his Vietnamese captors as ‘gooks’. He also, lest we forget, gave the world Sarah Palin. So a little less faux outrage over a former refugee-turned-freshman-representative pls. https://t.co/zH6VZxBYc4 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 7, 2019

Omar liked that one.

Ilhan Omar just retweeted an attack on the late Sen. John McCain that calls @MeghanMcCain's concern about anti-Semitism "faux outrage" pic.twitter.com/gMHoMVgKU0 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 8, 2019

Even if he were alive and well, it would still be in awful taste — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 8, 2019

She seems very sorry — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) March 8, 2019

BREAKING: Anti-Semite continues string of garbage behavior https://t.co/sVIucDsTCW — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2019

ilhan’s really sorry about this, you guys https://t.co/6yhvEsgEjw — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 8, 2019

Clearly that anti-hate resolution is working wonders https://t.co/wH2aYh1nPl — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) March 8, 2019

Thank god Congress abolished hate today. https://t.co/Bd1JP7oPmw — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) March 8, 2019

Just imagine what @IlhanMN would have done if she weren't so sorry. https://t.co/xbDmBA0p30 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 8, 2019

She's definitely learned her lesson. https://t.co/k62W6gYvTF — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 8, 2019

I guess she figured the resolution wasn’t about her? https://t.co/EJ1WzPoa7n — RBe (@RBPundit) March 8, 2019

Disgusting — Because I Said So (@AJ_FranklinGirl) March 8, 2019

I don't care for McCain but this is f'ed up! — GoAskaMomma (@GoAskaMomma) March 8, 2019

Wow, she’s doubling down and we should ALL take note. — Kelly (@sunnydays878) March 8, 2019

She really couldn't wait. How will AOC one up her in the next hour? — Colt Luger's Hand of Justice (@andrewstarr1000) March 8, 2019

Amazed it took her that long — Ryan Fox (@FoxBolts11) March 8, 2019

Who had 1 hr in the “when will Ilhan Omar go back to tweeting anti-semifinal or faux Islamophobia” pool? — triviagirl112 (@triviagirl112) March 8, 2019

I had "less than 24 hours"… does that count? — Perfectly_Imperfect (@sparksthrown) March 8, 2019

The resolution isn't even 5 hours old https://t.co/lmVUo8NJ2L — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) March 8, 2019

.@IlhanMN seriously cannot help herself. She’s obviously not remorseful about her anti-semitism. She’s just mad people are talking about it. https://t.co/nsgqa6u1Gf — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) March 8, 2019

She’s not going to stop. https://t.co/ZDDWlFAfRR — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) March 8, 2019

She won. Why would she tone it down now? https://t.co/gcn1ia8GoJ — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 8, 2019

The thing about Pelosi caving to Omar is that she knows that she can up her anti-Semitism game with the tacit approval of her party leaders now. https://t.co/HTUjYM1IBg — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 8, 2019

Sorry. Dunking on an American war hero is disgraceful.

Whether it come from President Trump or a freshman congresswoman. @SpeakerPelosi needs to shut this congress member down. She’s daily giving Democrats a bad name. https://t.co/PoMyYwanCx — J&JDebut (@JJDebut) March 8, 2019

Ilhan Omar trying to dunk on the McCain family feels like the right way for this day to end — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 8, 2019

Related: