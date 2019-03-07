Over the last several years, Meghan McCain emerged as a passionate young voice for the best that conservatism has to offer. Her fellow “View” cohosts may not appreciate that, but we have nothing but respect for her willingness to stand up for what’s right, even when she’s outnumbered.

On “The View” today, the women discussed the controversy surrounding Ilhan Omar and House Democrats’ resolution. Joy Behar and especially Sunny Hostin tried to downplay defend Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks and to shift the focus onto the GOP and Donald Trump. If we’d been there, we doubt we could’ve kept it together as well as McCain did in her rebuttals to their arguments:

HOUSE VOTING TO CONDEMN ANTI-SEMITISM? The co-hosts discuss House Democratic leaders trying to negotiate a compromise over how to handle resolution condemning anti-Semitism, initially crafted amid criticism of comments by Rep. Ilhan Omar. https://t.co/LhdWObEqnl pic.twitter.com/1wi7d8kHwO — The View (@TheView) March 7, 2019

As usual, McCain is taking a lot of lefty heat for speaking out against a liberal sacred cow:

Selective outrage is exactly what Meghan Exhibits. — LISA (@Llove2chat) March 7, 2019

So dramatic Meghan please!! Such selective outrage its ridiculous. 🙄 — tania vincelli (@tania05260171) March 7, 2019

@MeghanMcCain uses tears to get sympathy and push her opinion when someone corrects her with the truth she starts to cry. Her 'some of my best friends are Jewish, Democrat, gay etc' is being used to justify her hard right Fox lies. She is normalizing Trump's radical views. — Joy M (@Joie_de_Vivre__) March 7, 2019

As for the tears, I have not seen Meghan shed one tear for murdered African Americans by police,I have not seen her shed one tear for murdered Palestinians, I have not seen her shed one tear for the racism experienced by people of color daily or separation of immigrant children. — LISA (@Llove2chat) March 7, 2019

Exactly!!! Yet this has her torn to pieces! Give me a break! — Angela White (@angela1220) March 7, 2019

And there's the tears🙄 OMG! It's not going to help anymore! She started crying because she know she's wrong in her "big rebuttal"🙄I never seen those kind of tears flowing when the subject of "black Justice" is discussed🤔 — jema (@madjoyden) March 7, 2019

But those who truly stand against bigotry recognize the value of McCain’s words and the importance of her message.

McCain is absolutely right: The rise of anti-Semitism in this country is terrifying and dangerous. And if good people on all sides aren’t willing to call it out, it’s going to get much, much worse.