Over the last several years, Meghan McCain emerged as a passionate young voice for the best that conservatism has to offer. Her fellow “View” cohosts may not appreciate that, but we have nothing but respect for her willingness to stand up for what’s right, even when she’s outnumbered.

On “The View” today, the women discussed the controversy surrounding Ilhan Omar and House Democrats’ resolution. Joy Behar and especially Sunny Hostin tried to downplay defend Omar’s anti-Semitic remarks and to shift the focus onto the GOP and Donald Trump. If we’d been there, we doubt we could’ve kept it together as well as McCain did in her rebuttals to their arguments:

As usual, McCain is taking a lot of lefty heat for speaking out against a liberal sacred cow:

Trending

But those who truly stand against bigotry recognize the value of McCain’s words and the importance of her message.

McCain is absolutely right: The rise of anti-Semitism in this country is terrifying and dangerous. And if good people on all sides aren’t willing to call it out, it’s going to get much, much worse.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-Semiticanti-SemitismbigotryDemocratsdog whistleDonald TrumpEuropeHouse DemocratsHouse resolutionidentity politicsIlhan OmarintersectionalityIsraelJewsJoy BeharMeghan McCainrepublicansSunny HostinThe View